As you can see, Tom continues to TOSS. He keeps blaming Emily for the affair, basically saying, What’s mine is yours. This time, though, Emily uses the FOLD style of interacting and responds in a way that rightly recognizes, What’s yours is yours.

You can hear the tension rising between them, can’t you? Tom attempts to TOSS, but Emily refuses to GRAB. Emily is interacting in a healthy way — and yet the dance is still unhealthy. Why? Because Tom continues to TOSS.

Let’s stop for a moment to take a closer look at the important principle Emily is using in this dance. You’re probably heard of it: tough love.

The Value of Tough Love

Emily is exercising what’s called tough love. She’s staying strong and FOLD-ed (what’s yours is yours). She rightly rejects the blame for Tom’s affair. She’s learned to establish strong boundaries in their relationship to keep herself emotionally and physically safe.

Anyone can learn and use those skills. When you use tough love by setting firm boundaries, you are interacting in a wise, healthy way. It can be very hard to do with someone you love, but it’s the correct way to treat the other person. You’ll also need to be strong enough to follow through with consequences if or when those boundaries get crossed.

Now, the truth is that there’s no guarantee the other person will choose a healthy interacting style of relating with you. It’s up to the other person to change and admit, What’s mine is mine — to choose to HOLD (own up to) what they can control.

However, tough love sets the stage for the one truly healthy dance: HOLD and FOLD.

Dance Four: HOLD and FOLD

In this healthy interaction, one person rightly chooses to HOLD what they are responsible for (what’s mine is mine). And the other person rightly chooses to FOLD (what’s yours is yours).