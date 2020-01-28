25 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him or Her

If you’re like a lot of people, you might think Valentine’s Day is just another ploy from Hallmark to make a buck. And sure, February 14 is over-commercialized, with red, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and giant teddy bears in every store. And the internet is cluttered with all sorts of Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

But Valentine’s Day can also be a great excuse to shower your spouse with things that make him or her feel loved. It’s OK to jump in and be a little cheesy.

25 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

If you’re looking for some Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him or for her — practical things you can do for your spouse — here are 25 ideas:

Start a tradition. Decorate a giant heart-shaped cookie, wear matching pajamas or go out for lunch instead of dinner.

Create a date coupon book for your sweetheart to use throughout the year.

Give a subscription to a date box service. These companies usually send a box each month with the things you’ll need for a date with your spouse.

Share a bag of your spouse’s favorite coffee beans with a mug and a cute card that says, “I love you a latte.”

Do an item on their “honey-do list.”

Write a detailed letter sharing all the reasons you love him or her.

Surprise your spouse with a piece of art from their favorite artist.

Stay up late the night before and make their favorite baked good as a surprise.

Get something for their collection, whether it’s old books, baseball cards or funny socks.

Get a Groupon to do something touristy in your town.

String lights, play romantic music, light some candles and get intimate.

Make a photo album of favorite memories together and give it to your spouse on Valentine’s Day.

Pay for dance lessons and learn to waltz, tango or swing together.

If you’re not usually the one to cook a meal, go out and buy all the ingredients and cook something magical (or at least your best effort) to give your spouse the night off.

Go on an overnight trip away from the kids.

Have an arctic picnic in the snow with hot chocolate, cookies and lots of blankets.

Take him or her to a comedy show.

Write a poem for your spouse

Create a scavenger hunt with clues that take your spouse back to all your favorite places from when you were just dating.

Celebrate with a meal with each course at a different restaurant. Go to one place for appetizers, another for salads, another for the main entree, and a final destination for dessert.

Give a box full of their favorite things. This could include their favorite candy, flowers, movie, snacks, scented lotion, music or things in their favorite color.

Surprise them with a fancy new outfit and tell them to get dressed up because you’re taking them out for a five-star meal.

Do their favorite hobby with them, even if it’s not your thing.

Take your spouse to the movie theater to see the film they want to see.

Go to a pottery painting studio and work together on painting something for your home.

Use one – or more – of these 25 Valentine’s Day gift ideas and then get your cheesy on and remind your spouse how much they mean to you!

