Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

25 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him or Her

By Ashley Durand
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
valentines day gift stuffed bear heart
© supanee2550/Adobe Stock
It's not always easy to find the right gift for your spouse. We're here to help with a list of Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for him or her. Check it out!

If you’re like a lot of people, you might think Valentine’s Day is just another ploy from Hallmark to make a buck. And sure, February 14 is over-commercialized, with red, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and giant teddy bears in every store. And the internet is cluttered with all sorts of Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

But Valentine’s Day can also be a great excuse to shower your spouse with things that make him or her feel loved. It’s OK to jump in and be a little cheesy.

25 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

If you’re looking for some Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him or for her — practical things you can do for your spouse — here are 25 ideas:

  • Start a tradition. Decorate a giant heart-shaped cookie, wear matching pajamas or go out for lunch instead of dinner.
  • Create a date coupon book for your sweetheart to use throughout the year.
  • Give a subscription to a date box service. These companies usually send a box each month with the things you’ll need for a date with your spouse.
  • Share a bag of your spouse’s favorite coffee beans with a mug and a cute card that says, “I love you a latte.”
  • Do an item on their “honey-do list.”
  • Write a detailed letter sharing all the reasons you love him or her.
  • Surprise your spouse with a piece of art from their favorite artist.
  • Stay up late the night before and make their favorite baked good as a surprise.
  • Get something for their collection, whether it’s old books, baseball cards or funny socks.
  • Get a Groupon to do something touristy in your town.
  • String lights, play romantic music, light some candles and get intimate.
  • Make a photo album of favorite memories together and give it to your spouse on Valentine’s Day.
  • Pay for dance lessons and learn to waltz, tango or swing together.
  • If you’re not usually the one to cook a meal, go out and buy all the ingredients and cook something magical (or at least your best effort) to give your spouse the night off.
  • Go on an overnight trip away from the kids.
  • Have an arctic picnic in the snow with hot chocolate, cookies and lots of blankets.
  • Take him or her to a comedy show.
  • Write a poem for your spouse
  • Create a scavenger hunt with clues that take your spouse back to all your favorite places from when you were just dating.
  • Celebrate with a meal with each course at a different restaurant. Go to one place for appetizers, another for salads, another for the main entree, and a final destination for dessert.
  • Give a box full of their favorite things. This could include their favorite candy, flowers, movie, snacks, scented lotion, music or things in their favorite color.
  • Surprise them with a fancy new outfit and tell them to get dressed up because you’re taking them out for a five-star meal.
  • Do their favorite hobby with them, even if it’s not your thing.
  • Take your spouse to the movie theater to see the film they want to see.
  • Go to a pottery painting studio and work together on painting something for your home.

Use one – or more – of these 25 Valentine’s Day gift ideas and then get your cheesy on and remind your spouse how much they mean to you!

More Valentine’s Day Resources

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 5 / 5

About the Author

Ashley Durand
Ashley Durand

Ashley Durand is a freelance writer, wife and stay-at-home mom. She graduated from Grace College and Theological Seminary with a B.S. in Journalism. She currently lives in Arizona with her husband and baby boy, where she enjoys hiking, sun-soaking and coffee-drinking.

More by Ashley Durand

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram