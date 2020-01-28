25 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him or Her

If you’re like a lot of people, you might think Valentine’s Day is just another ploy from Hallmark to make a buck. And sure, February 14 is over-commercialized, with red, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and giant teddy bears in every store. And the internet is cluttered with all sorts of Valentine’s Day gift ideas.
But Valentine’s Day can also be a great excuse to shower your spouse with things that make him or her feel loved. It’s OK to jump in and be a little cheesy.
25 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas
If you’re looking for some Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him or for her — practical things you can do for your spouse — here are 25 ideas:
- Start a tradition. Decorate a giant heart-shaped cookie, wear matching pajamas or go out for lunch instead of dinner.
- Create a date coupon book for your sweetheart to use throughout the year.
- Give a subscription to a date box service. These companies usually send a box each month with the things you’ll need for a date with your spouse.
- Share a bag of your spouse’s favorite coffee beans with a mug and a cute card that says, “I love you a latte.”
- Do an item on their “honey-do list.”
- Write a detailed letter sharing all the reasons you love him or her.
- Surprise your spouse with a piece of art from their favorite artist.
- Stay up late the night before and make their favorite baked good as a surprise.
- Get something for their collection, whether it’s old books, baseball cards or funny socks.
- Get a Groupon to do something touristy in your town.
- String lights, play romantic music, light some candles and get intimate.
- Make a photo album of favorite memories together and give it to your spouse on Valentine’s Day.
- Pay for dance lessons and learn to waltz, tango or swing together.
- If you’re not usually the one to cook a meal, go out and buy all the ingredients and cook something magical (or at least your best effort) to give your spouse the night off.
- Go on an overnight trip away from the kids.
- Have an arctic picnic in the snow with hot chocolate, cookies and lots of blankets.
- Take him or her to a comedy show.
- Write a poem for your spouse
- Create a scavenger hunt with clues that take your spouse back to all your favorite places from when you were just dating.
- Celebrate with a meal with each course at a different restaurant. Go to one place for appetizers, another for salads, another for the main entree, and a final destination for dessert.
- Give a box full of their favorite things. This could include their favorite candy, flowers, movie, snacks, scented lotion, music or things in their favorite color.
- Surprise them with a fancy new outfit and tell them to get dressed up because you’re taking them out for a five-star meal.
- Do their favorite hobby with them, even if it’s not your thing.
- Take your spouse to the movie theater to see the film they want to see.
- Go to a pottery painting studio and work together on painting something for your home.
Use one – or more – of these 25 Valentine’s Day gift ideas and then get your cheesy on and remind your spouse how much they mean to you!
More Valentine’s Day Resources
- True Romance on Valentine’s Day – Thoughts from Dr. Greg Smalley
- Keep the Spark Alive – Revitalize your sexual relationship with your spouse.