5 Ways to Say Happy Father’s Day to Your Husband

One Father’s Day when my kids were young, I had the chance to say happy Father’s Day to my husband in a special way. I was able to stand up during our church service and publicly thank him for how well he loved our children and me.

If I could do that again, I’d have even more to say now that our children are grown. I’d thank my husband for making us laugh with his ape imitations and his silly dad jokes, for patiently teaching our teens how to drive and for his example of serving others at church and in the community. The list would be long.

How about you? What would be on your thank-you list? How would you say happy Father’s Day to your husband? Think for a moment. What do you appreciate about his influence on your children? Does he play with the kids even after a long workday? Help them memorize Bible verses or do math problems? Ask your teens to “make good choices” every time they leave the house?

Along with your specific list, consider using the following five messages to show your husband how much myou appreciate him as a father. If some of the specifics don’t apply, just add examples of how your husband is strong, provides guidance, has integrity, builds courage and is there for your kids.

Happy Father’s Day to my husband

1. Thank you for being strong

“Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong” (1 Corinthians 16:13).

“You have seen how the Lord your God carried you, as a man carries his son, all the way that you went until you came to this place” (Deuteronomy 1:31).

Thank you for being watchful over your children and your family. When you keep track of the weather report, anticipating storms and damaging weather, you are watching out for us. And you not only carry heavy boxes, shovelfuls of snow or a sleeping child — you carry mental, spiritual, financial and other types of burdens as you protect, provide and pray for us. Thank you for carrying all these things for your children and your family.

2. Thank you for guiding our children

“Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord” (Ephesians 6:4).

“For you know how, like a father with his children, we exhorted each one of you and encouraged you and charged you to walk in a manner worthy of God, who calls you into his own kingdom and glory” (1 Thessalonians 2:11-12).

Thank you for praying with the kids and for taking them to church and Sunday school. Thank you for guiding them to follow the Bible and to do the right thing, even if it’s difficult for them to do. Your instruction and example are irreplaceable!

3. Thank you for having integrity

“The righteous who walks in his integrity — blessed are his children after him!” (Proverbs 20:7).

Thank you for being honest and for sincerely trying to follow God and His Word. As a man of integrity, you work to protect our children from harmful outside influences, even if it means dealing with technology boundaries and sticking to rules and curfews that aren’t always easy to enforce. I appreciate your efforts to keep our kids safe.

4. Thank you for building their courage

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go” (Joshua 1:9).

Thank you for showing our children how to be courageous, take risks and have adventures. When you tell them they can do it, it means the world to them and helps them grow. When you encourage them to ride a bike for the first time, soar on a zip line, join a mission trip or apply for that first job, you’re teaching them to try new things. You’re training them to face their fears while letting them know it’s OK to make mistakes. I see how you’re building their courage and helping them practice trust and faith.

5. Thank you for being there

“By day the Lord commands his steadfast love, and at night his song is with me” (Psalm 42:8).

The time you spend time with the kids is incredibly meaningful. Whether it’s daytime or nighttime, our kids just want to be with you. Thank you for playing ball in the yard and roasting marshmallows over the firepit with them. Thanks for taking our daughter to that Saturday afternoon concert even though you really wanted to watch the game on TV. I know you had to buy a new tent and it was hard to set up, but you took our son on the special camping trip anyway. They will always cherish those times with you. They will never forget the way you fish with them or build snowmen together. Why? Because you are their father. And fathers matter, deeply. Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband!