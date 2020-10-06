Focus on the Family ministry logo. Stylized silhouette of young child holding parents' hands
adventures-in-odyssey-logo
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
boundless-logo
Focus on the Family
Focus at Home: Stream Now
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

An Activity to Do Together: Fun, Food and Finds

By Lori Zenker
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
An activity to do together is garage saling! These are some of the things you can find: toys, pictures, books and more
©2020 FOTF - Anneka Jack
Try this fun idea for connecting with your spouse

My husband and I were dirt poor when we got married. We furnished our apartment from castoffs we found on the curb or bought cheaply at garage sales. But our humble beginnings set us on a path of finding an activity that we can do together.

To this day, we still drive around town bright and early on Saturday mornings. Starting in the spring and continuing through fall, we hunt for treasures for our home, to give to others or to resell. Afterward, we stop for coffee or lunch at our local farmers market, and then go home and look through all of our finds. 

Now, years later . .

It has become a game to see who can find the best deal. A bouncy castle for $5. A beautiful clock for $1. We have a lot of fun meeting people and laughing over the crazy things we find.

Some items jump-start memories from our past. “See this old couch? We had the exact one when I was a kid!” Or “Remember how our first baby loved this toy?” Just this week, my husband turned to me and said, “Look what I found for you!” It was a perfect lamp for the top of my piano, only $3. 

My husband recently told our kids that our best date night is actually Saturday morning. Now that’s what I call a good activity we can do together! 

Take the challenge

Check the newspaper or online classifieds for a list of garage sales in your neighborhood. Consider buying a surprise gift for your spouse as you peruse sales. Ask each other these questions while on the date or shortly thereafter:

  • What was your best find of the day? How does that compare to what you treasure most in life?
  • What was the silliest item you found today? And what is the silliest aspect of our relationship, which makes you smile? 
  • What was the best part about starting our day off with an early morning date? •

© 2020 Lori Zenker. This article was originally titled “Fun, Food and Finds” in the October/November issue of Focus on the Family magazine. Used by permission. All rights reserved.

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

Do you cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Start the free five-part video course called, “Cherish Your Spouse”, and gain a deeper level of connection with your spouse.

Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

You May Also Like

Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

Test