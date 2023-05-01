Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

How To Help Your Spouse Talk To You

  • By Deborah Maxey
Share:
Communicate in Marriage
Relationships are like a dance. Communication takes effort, but with practice, each of us can be a safe place for our loved one’s tender needs.

As a psychotherapist and expert witness, I testified in court over a thousand times on healthy and unhealthy attachment issues. A major part of my job has been assessing the positives and negatives in relationships. Extensive training allowed me to dive deep into what makes a relationship work and what creates distance.

In marriage, the ability to meet a loved one’s tender needs and have ours met as well is what bonds and attaches us to one another. We offer a safe and nurturing environment when we demonstrate that our heart is listening to the heart of our spouse no matter what they want to talk to you about, whether that be physical, emotional, spiritual, day to day stress, or past heartaches. “Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger,” James 1:19 ESV

Improve the Communication in Your Marriage

Effective communication is crucial for a marriage to thrive and grow. Get professional insight from Focus marriage experts, Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley!
Get Video Series

When your loved one starts to talk

At the core of healthy relationships is the ability help your spouse feel safe to talk to you about the deeper issues of their heart. Here are proven techniques that enable a couple to bond and attach in good ways. If you have not been using these techniques, rest assured that practice quickly brings wonderful changes in relationships.

Your single purpose is to hear their heart

Put aside distractions like a phone, petting the dog, glancing out the window or at a television. These behaviors give your spouse the impression you are not totally invested. The subliminal message is that they are not as valuable to you as whatever is distracting you.

Practice silence

When a loved one approaches a delicate or touchy subject, they may be slow finding the words. Listeners often want to speed up awkward conversations or jump in and fix the problem. Your spouse will talk to you to be heard, not fixed. When we speak too soon, we give the impression, “That’s enough. Let me handle this so we can get on with life.”

Breathe and count to ten

When your speaker pauses or stops talking to take a breath, silently count to ten before responding. Allow the other person and yourself time to think, feel, and process. By not jumping in, you affirm that what they said is valuable. You are willing to give them all the time they need to talk to you.

The right moment

When emotions accompany the speaker’s words, be present with them and allow time for the speaker to continue after the tears. When a speaker cries, often he or she has told you part of a story that hurts. If you shut them down, they may not be able to complete their healing because they started with the easiest thing and intended to work up courage to talk to you about the worst. Avoid shortening the uncomfortable moment with platitudes such as, “It’s going to be okay,” or “There, there.” Even a small pat or words like these imply, “Okay, okay, that’s enough. Come out of it now.”

Protect from blame

Statements like, “You shouldn’t let people treat you like that,” and questions such as, “Why were you there?” imply your speaker is responsible for the hurtful situation they are talking to you about. Your speaker is already burdened, and when we add blame, we indicate their tender need is not safe with us.

Shield from shame 

Shame is thinking we are a mistake, not that we made a mistake. Build up your loved one by seeing the positive in their character trait. The shaming statement, “You jump to help before knowing if it’s a bad idea,” becomes a building up statement when phrased as, “I can see how your giving heart urged you to jump in and help.”

Bolster self-esteem

After you have listened to your spouse talk to you, allow a period of calm and silence. Then, instead of suggesting solutions ask, “What do you think you need to do?” Let them reach deep and explore their personal wisdom. If the response is, “I have no clue. What would you do?” encourage them to honor their own intuition. Recall examples of their wisdom with something like, “I saw how you solved that issue with your boss last year. It was tough, but you did it. What do you think you need to do now?”

Trickle, not firehose

You may feel filled with right solutions but don’t jump in with a firehose of ideas. Offer a slow trickle without pressure. Make sure your tone does not imply that yours is the best idea. Try saying, “I’m not sure, but have you thought of….” If inwardly you want to come out charging, that can reflect your own want to control, to manage them or their problem.

Honor free will

Perhaps the two of you produce several ideas and your speaker says, “Which one should I try?” Here is another great chance to encourage with, “I believe you will make the right decision.” Swallow your urge to direct. Remember, your growth might come from working on your own control or fear. Allow them to feel a surge of self-reliance, even if they are pleading with you to make the decision.

Signal with your body language  

Eighty percent of communication is body language. Keep your knees, feet, and heart pointed toward your loved one. Sit back in your seat to signal you are listening while your spouse talks to you. Nod silently. These send the message that our heart wants to hear theirs.

Join with their feelings later

Good listening when your spouse talks to you shows we care. In my work with victims of violent crimes and other heartaches, without exception, victims told me they could not talk to family or friends because they didn’t want to upset them. Much later when their emotions have stabilized, you can offer how much you care about them and how sad you are that they went through so much. This present conversation is about them, not you. Caution against saying things like “That broke my heart,” because next time they have a tender need and want to talk to you, they will “pretty up” the situation so your heart is not disturbed.

Stay on course

The other person is the speaker; you are the listener. Many listeners hear a bit of the story and hijack the conversation with, “That happened to me.” That’s like slamming a door on the speaker while they talk to you. Instead of your speaker having the floor, the conversation is now about the listener. “If one gives an answer before he hears, it is his folly and shame,” Proverbs 18:13 ESV.

No contest

Sometimes listeners respond with their own issues. “Me too! Only it happened five times worse to me.” Even if your story is true, emotional competition invalidates the speaker and minimizes their pain. The speaker feels shame for sharing since their situation was not as bad. If you can relate, save that for another conversation on a different day.

“You” not “I”  

Statements like, “I would have been so frightened” or “You must have felt so angry,” is not valuable feedback. Consider instead, “I can see how you could have been so frightened” or “Were you so angry?” This conversation is about the other person. When we consider their experience, we communicate our concern is fully on him or her. We can’t say how another person feels, but we can convey empathy.

Exceed expectations

When you think your speaker is done talking to you, probe one more time. Ask, “Is there anything else you want to say?” Follow up with, “If something else comes up that you want to share, let me know.”

Relationships are like a dance. Communication takes effort at first, and we often step on one another’s toes. But with practice, each of us can be a safe place for our loved one’s tender needs. When our hearts hear each other, we feel grateful to God for allowing us to have a relationship that offers healing, trust, and love.

Copyright © 2023 Deborah Maxey. All rights reserved. All scripture quotations are taken from the HOLY BIBLE, ENGLISH STANDARD VERSION Copyright ©1973, 1978, 1984 by International Bible Society. Used by permission of Zondervan. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

CommunicationCommunication StrugglesConnecting with Your SpouseListeningMarital CommunicationMarital UnityMarriageMarriage Success

You May Also Like

Montage of photos of 8 happy couples laughing, having fun, and acting silly
Connecting with Your Spouse

10 Simple Ideas for a Happier Marriage

Having a happier marriage may be easier than you think. You can do little things to add joy to your union. Here are inspiring stories written by couples on how they made their marriage happier.

May 13, 2019
Communication Struggles

4 Steps to Deal With Conflict in Your Marriage

Conflict is inevitable in marriage and can create damage or discovery — we choose which it will be. Discovery means learning new ideas, approaches and solutions if we fight together for our marriage.

May 4, 2018
First Years of Marriage

6 Things About Marriage I Wish I’d Known Sooner

Ladies, do you find yourself being snarky to your husband way too often? I’ve done that and worse. If I could go back and sit down with my newly married self, here’s what I would tell her.

September 11, 2018
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin