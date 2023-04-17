Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Is ‘Overwhelm’ Hurting Your Marriage?

  • By PeggySue Wells
Share:
Insidious, overwhelm is the urgent that competes with – and often wins – in the daily war between the important and the urgent.

On the wall in my home are family portraits. There’s the wedding portrait, followed by pictures of newborns, and the yearly birthday photo of each child. In some of those family shots, the extreme level of overwhelm shows strongly in my face. The condition is visible in my eyes. Overwhelm was hurting me and my marriage, and if I do not carefully guard my peace and the serenity of our home, overwhelm quickly returns much like a wave swamping a boat.

Are you and your spouse living in overwhelm? We typically greet one another with, “How are you?” The common response is predictable. “Busy. Keeping busy.” As if being busy is the goal.

When I moved to the country, the elderly farmer across the road asked, “When do you sit out?”

That’s when I learned that in the Midwest, couples sit on their porch in the evening, watch the Canadian geese against the sunset, and wave to the occasional neighbor who passes by. Husband and wife touch base over a glass of lemonade.

I didn’t even own outdoor chairs. The demands of career, making a home, nurturing relationships, minding your health and the wellbeing of those who depend on you, connecting to spiritual community, staying current on finances and world events, rotating tires, flossing teeth, cleaning the refrigerator coils and furnace filters add up to overfull schedules. Toss in holidays, open houses, sports games, music recitals, and getting in some needed vacation days which require extra preparation.

When Overwhelm Steals Your Peace

Overwhelm takes an exacting toll on the marriage relationship. Insidious, overwhelm competes with — and often wins — in the daily war between the important and the urgent. Couples are swept up keeping up with trends, peers, and new developments. What would it take for you to live more in serenity and less in overwhelm?

The irony of being in overwhelm is how difficult it becomes to step off the hamster wheel long enough to assess where your marriage is and where you want to grow. Pam and Bill Farrel began weekly Marriage Meet-Ups. As a couple, they tracked where they were and made purposeful course adjustments toward their goals and away from allowing overwhelm to keep hurting their marriage.

The first step is to have a vision for your marriage. What do you want your life to look like in three weeks, three months, and three years? With your goal in mind, consider the example of the British Rowing Team.

The story goes that the British Rowing Team’s performance was not producing wins. Something had to change, so the team adopted a practice to filter everything they did personally and as a team through the question, “Will this make the boat go faster?”

  • Does participating in Friday night’s frat party before Saturday’s race make the boat go faster?
  • Will binging on snack foods make the boat go faster?
  • Does consistently skipping sleep make the boat go faster?

What are you doing that prevents you from making progress toward your goals for your marriage?

Recently I contacted an author to see if she was interested in a short assignment. “I’m honored and the project aligns with my values,” she said.

“But?”

“But my husband and I set goals for our small business and our relationship. I just can’t take on one more project right now.” She paused. “For this season of our marriage, we’ve learned a new phrase; no for now.”

Your Marriage Needs Conflict

Every healthy relationship needs a healthy measure of conflict. Learn more about what that could look like in your marriage in this video series.
Get Video Series

No More Marriage Overwhelm 

Even good things can be the wrong things for this moment. Overwhelm is rooted in an overfull calendar. Frustration swamps our days when we consistently invest energy, finances, and time into things that are not aligned with the values foundational to our marriage. When we are thinking that if we just get this urgent matter taken care of so we can focus on the important, the feeling of overwhelm is certainly present.

The first step away from overwhelm is choosing what you won’t do. “You cannot overestimate the unimportance of practically everything,” said John Maxwell.

Author Greg McKeown defines productivity in his book, Essentialism, as a disciplined, systematic approach to determine where our highest point of contribution lies, then making the execution of those important things nearly effortless. In this way, the focus shifts from how to get more things done to getting the right things done.

So, how can you make the wisest possible investment of energy and time to operate at your highest point of contribution?

Steve Jobs said, “People think focus means saying yes to the thing you’ve got to focus on. But that’s not what it means at all. It means saying no to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully. I’m actually as proud of the things we haven’t done as the things I have done. Innovation is saying no to 1,000 things.”

What you choose not to do may be more important than what you actually do. Here are suggestions around what not to do on the path to reduce overwhelm.

Don’t Neglect Your Wellbeing

Optimum clarity, energy, and productivity are rooted in good health. Essentials include:

  • Seven to eight hours of sleep.
  • Stillness for Bible reading and prayer.
  • Solitude to listen to God.
  • Daily movement.
  • One day each week to do what refreshes your soul.
  • Nutrition-rich foods to fuel your body.
  • Plenty of hydration.
  • Connection with nurturing and caring relationships.

Don’t Be Overwhelmed By Decision Fatigue 

Conserve the energy and time required to make decisions by automating.

One friend adopted a uniform of sorts, daily wearing the same style of pants and shirts. A businessperson arranges outfits in the closet and wears the first on Monday, the second on Tuesday, and so on. No wasting time and mental frustration trying on several combinations.

Preparation reduces stress which reduces overwhelm. Consider a morning routine that sets up your day for success. Rise early to journal, study, pray, eat well, and perhaps exercise. Begin your workday investing in your most valuable resource — yourself. Waking at the last minute, grabbing coffee, and dashing to work is a setup for a day of reacting to demands rather than responding purposefully and thoughtfully.

There are many tools available to automate finances, making it simple to set up regular contributions to savings and investments. Using auto bill pay can streamline your to-do list.

Let your calendar remind you of important dates such as birthdays and holidays far enough in advance to respond in a timely manner.

Build simplicity into your life by setting reminders on your phone for car maintenance, dental visits, and the annual chimney cleaning.

Don’t Be Overwhelmed By Shame

Our words can give life or our words can overwhelm with shame. A vital shift with unlimited benefits is to eliminate negative self-talk. By speaking to yourself with the same kindness and grace you give to those you love, your internal monologue becomes encouraging. Eliminate criticizing, complaining, condemning, and excuses.

Replace

  • “I should… ”
  • “We need to… ”
  • “I ought to… ”
  • “I must… ”

with “I choose to,” for those actions that align with your values and goals.

Don’t Overwhelm Your Boat

Being consistently overly busy and overwhelmed can indicate a habit of pursuing easier paths to the less important. Before adding to the calendar ask does this:

  • Align with our values for our marriage?
  • Move our marriage goals forward?
  • Add to the overwhelm that is hurting our marriage?

One friend moved home parties to her do-not-do list. If she likes the product, she gives her order but saves time on her schedule for her priorities.

As a way to bypass shopping, deciding, wrapping, shipping, and possibly adding to clutter, another professional gives gifts to special causes in the recipient’s name.

Similarly, one woman makes an automatic monthly donation to a ministry special to her heart. Early in the year, she assigns each month as a birthday gift to someone on her list who receives a notice of the contribution in their name on their birthday.

Don’t Be Overwhelmed By Panic

Do things ever turn out as planned? Regardless, remain confident that God is at work even in this. What is He teaching you about His character in this setting?

Truthfully, it is challenging to eliminate what is hurting your marriage. If defining where you want your relationship to be in the future and identifying what is distracting from the goal were easy, more people would be doing what they feel is important, instead of wrestling through the urgent in hopes to get to the important.

Living in overwhelm is the antithesis of the marriage we want. Overwhelm chips away at our happiness and health as caught on film and framed in my family photos. Armed with your list of what you won’t do, remove nonessentials that steal your already limited energy and time essential to operate at your highest point of contribution to your relationship.

Instead of allowing overwhelm to keep hurting your marriage, decide you won’t get sidetracked on energy and time stealers that do not align with your values for your marriage. Filter what you do personally and corporately through the question, “Will this move us toward our marriage goals?”

To reduce overwhelm in your marriage, what is on your won’t-do list?

Copyright © 2023 PeggySue Wells. All rights reserved. All scripture quotations are taken from the HOLY BIBLE, ENGLISH STANDARD VERSION Copyright ©1973, 1978, 1984 by International Bible Society. Used by permission of Zondervan. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

Healthy MarriageMarital CommunicationMarital UnityMarriageMarriage ConflictMarriage SuccessPrioritizing Marriage

You May Also Like

Shown from behind, a couple dressed for cool weather holding hands and walking down the beach.
Healthy Marriage

‘Submission’ May Not Mean What You Think It Means

One Scripture verse keeps couples at odds even though its intent is to teach unity. If you consider the context, culture and language in the book of Ephesians, you can better understand this verse.

August 20, 2018
Healthy Marriage

30-Second Marriage Boosters

Couples can find the balance between a busy life and a growing relationship, and they can further enhance their love with these simple, 30-second habits.

September 1, 2016
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin