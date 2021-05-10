Marriages and families are in trouble after the challenges of last year.
If it's not too much to ask, would you help equip these families with the resources they need to put Jesus at the center of their home?
Yes, I will help struggling families!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

How To Make “Couple” Friends With Your Spouse

  • By Ashley Durand
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Two young couples having coffee together
© fizkes/Adobe Stock
When my husband and I were newlyweds, we longed for “couple” friends. After two big moves, we’ve had a little practice at forming friendships. Here are a few things we’ve learned.

When my husband and I were newlyweds, we longed for community. We wanted to make “couple” friends. One Sunday we sat in a pew next to a husband and wife who seemed to be about our age and stage of life. We shook hands with them and made brief small talk. I thought that was going to be the end of our interaction. We didn’t want to appear too eager by asking them to hang out just because they seemed nice.

Much to my surprise, after the service they struck up a conversation with us again and asked for our phone numbers so we could get together sometime.

Because the two of them reached out to us, they eventually became some of our closest friends. We even ended up giving birth to our first children one week apart.

During our time of getting to know one another, I realized that making friends doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes you just have to put yourself out there and be bold.

Though I’m often nervous to make the first move when I meet new people, our friendship with that couple made me realize that it’s fairly easy and often welcomed. Most people are also looking for friends but feel nervous to initiate — so they’re glad when you do!

Proverbs 18:24 (NKJV) says, “A man who has friends must himself be friendly.”

So, if we want couple friends, we often must be the first ones to invite people into our lives.

That said, making friends can be tough when you’re trying to click with another couple. With four people in the mix, finding the exact method to help everyone connect can be difficult.

Realize that making new friends may feel awkward

Initiating the process of becoming friends can be uncomfortable. You may decide to go for it and ask for contact information but then wonder how long to wait before texting to schedule a double date.

Once you’re hanging out with a couple for the first time, you bring out your best stories, humor and questions, just like you would on a first date. You want them to like you! Above all, you try to avoid those awkward silences. But even though you want to make a good impression, being genuine is important, too.

Be yourself

We tend to doubt that people will like the “real” us, so we often put on a facade and try to be the person we think they’ll like. But the truth is, God gave us our personality and interests because He thought it was a good idea. And if He thinks so, then who are we to argue? Finding friends who truly appreciate the real you, not the pretend you, is important.

Decide who you’re looking for

After two major home moves, my husband and I have had some practice finding friends. Here are a few things we’ve learned:

Before you start your friend search, talk with your spouse about what kind of couple both of you are looking for. Choosing couple friends carefully is important, because as the old adage goes, you are who you hang around. First Corinthians 15:33 says, “Do not be deceived: ‘Bad company ruins good morals’.”

Your closest friends should be people who pull you closer to Jesus, not further away. That said, having friends who are non-Christians is also OK. In fact, Jesus demonstrated that himself. His closest friends were disciples, but He also spent time with broken and immoral people.

So are you looking for level-one friends (people who could become best friends) or level-two friends (people you limit time with so you’re not negatively influenced by them)? Discuss with your spouse what type of people you want to bring into your lives. Do you want friends who:

  • Share similar interests (stage of life, faith, moral compass, hobbies).
  • Challenge your way of thinking as iron sharpens iron (Proverbs 27:17).
  • Have a healthy marriage (do they fight every time you’re together?).
  • Will be good influences on you and on your children.
  • Have boundaries (i.e., the man isn’t texting only your wife).

Consider where to find friends

Church is an excellent place to meet people. Look at the individuals sitting around you and reach out to them. You can also attend a small group, Sunday school class or community service event to meet people in your same phase of life.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to meet both spouses at the same time. My husband met a guy at a Bible study who then asked his wife to invite me to an event for mothers. They became good friends, even though we met them separately.

Of course, you can also meet friends at work, the park or even your neighborhood.

Learn how to become couple friends

A good way to become couple friends is to make memories together. Invite a couple to go mini-golfing, bowling or hiking. Have them over for a bonfire or take all your kids to the waterpark. Participating in an activity together not only creates memories, it adds a “filler” for those moments of silence when you can’t think of what else to say. Events also add more opportunities for laughter and fun.

In addition, make sure that you don’t spend the entire time talking about yourself. Instead, ask lots of questions. People like to know that you’re interested in their lives.

As a couple, be the type of people you are looking for. Do you want friends who will be positive influences on your children? Be good examples to their kids. Do you want to be around people who have a strong marriage? Don’t belittle your spouse in front of them (or at all), and don’t fight about little details or interrupt each other’s stories. Work to have a healthy marriage.

Be sure to text them occasionally, add them on social media, send a birthday card — in other words, make an effort to get to know them.

Don’t give up if it’s difficult

If you struggle to find friends that you both connect with, that’s OK. You can still hang out one-on-one with the person you personally click with while you keep trying to find another couple you both like.

Don’t give up on making friends just because it isn’t easy. It’s still possible! And it can be fun to meet all types of people in the process.

© 2021 Ashley Durand. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. Not to mention, there are new in-laws to add into the mix many times.
Join Ron Deal, author and family therapist as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.
Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos, created to get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Sign up Here!

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Reconnected: The Digital Experience is an online study group that offers a 7-part video series designed to help couples discover the characteristics of roommate-like marriages and learn reconnection strategies such as pillow talk, uniting spiritually and dream sharing to break out of boredom and establish deep, heart-felt communication. The Reconnected Digital Experience includes: Seven teaching videos, online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help you and your spouse reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

FriendshipFriendship in MarriageHealthy MarriageMarriageMarriage Success

You May Also Like

Happy Arab couple smiling and holding coffee cups
Family Roles & Relationships

Healthy Gender Roles in Marriage

Learn how embracing your God-given gender roles in marriage can bring vitality, joy and security into your relationship.

May 3, 2021
couple sitting on couch discussing how to change
Healthy Marriage

How to Change Your Spouse

If your spouse decides to change, it’s because he or she found motivation to do so, not because you crafted a compelling argument.

April 22, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin