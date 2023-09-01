Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Love and Trust through Chronic Illness in Marriage

  • By Monica and Brent Keilen
Share:
Man takes care of his chronically ill spouse with love throughout marriage.
Monica wondered if Brent would still love her if she couldn’t be everything she had always dreamed of being as a wife. What impact would being bedridden for weeks or sometimes months have on a brand-new marriage?

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

Are you married to a chronically ill spouse? Or perhaps you have a chronic illness and your spouse is your caregiver. Either way, you likely feel exhausted, disheartened, and maybe close to despair. You are not alone. Brent and Monica Keilen went through chronic illness in their marriage and came out on the other side with a deeper love and trust for both each other and for God.

This can be your story too.

God is working all things for the good of those called according to His purpose and that includes chronic illness. So whether you are married to a chronically ill spouse, or you yourself are ill, don’t give up hope. God will use your situation for good.

This article at a glance:

  1. The reality of chronic illness in marriage

    The majority of people in the U.S. deal with at least one chronic illness in their lives. But even though this is so common, chronic illness can leave individuals feeling as if they’ve lost themselves or they’re no longer worth the love and commitment of marriage.

  2. Be honest with God about chronic illness

    Jesus walked this earth as the Man of Sorrows, and He is very acquainted with your suffering. So don’t put up your “good Christian” face for God. You don’t have to have it all together with Him.

  3. God’s promises are a firm foundation

    Do you want to hear directly from God? There’s no better place to turn than the Bible, the only book that displays His actual words to us. Dig deep into Scripture and take refuge in His promises. They will prove to be your anchor during these hard times.

  4. Prayer and praise through it all

    You may feel helpless, imprisoned, and even abandoned by God as you trudge through the seemingly endless pain of chronic illness. But God has not forgotten you. Reach out to Him with praise and prayer — He will be there. He is for you.

  5. Healing from chronic illness

    You may be unable to see the evidence of this truth in your difficult circumstances, but God is the the author of redemption. He loves redeeming people and situations. So trust Him — no matter what happens, He’s working it out for good.

The Wide Reach of Chronic Illness

“How much longer will this keep going? Why is this happening to us?”

These questions remained unanswered for Brent and Monica for a long time. Appointments with a variety of doctors, an array of medical suggestions, and the constant pursuit of that next thing that might finally work characterized the early years of their marriage. Would Monica ever be truly well? Would chronic illness always overshadow our relationship?

Have you experienced similar challenges?

Sadly, this is not an uncommon story. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), “six out of ten adults in the United States have a chronic disease, and four out of ten adults have two or more.” Those living with chronic illness are “leading drivers of the nation’s $4.1 trillion in annual health care costs.”

The CDC broadly defines chronic illness as a condition that lasts one year or more. Requiring ongoing medical attention, the condition often limits activities of daily living. And sometimes, people don’t even know what the condition even is for years.

Chronic Illness in Our Marriage

Monica had endured 11 years of pain, treatments, triumphs, setbacks, and diagnosis after diagnosis by the time Brent proposed.

As her childhood friend, Brent had watched Monica battle chronic illness for years, and was amazed at her continued sweet spirit and positive attitude. Yet Monica wondered if Brent would still love her if she couldn’t be everything she had always dreamed of being as a wife.

What impact would being bedridden for weeks or sometimes months have on our brand-new marriage? Monica shared her fears with Brent about him being married to a chronically ill spouse and having to be a caregiver for his wife.

But Brent assured his bride-to-be, “Monica, that’s not your burden to carry. That’s God’s burden to carry and His responsibility to give me whatever I need. I just want to love you well.”

After they married, Monica’s unpredictable condition worsened. There were plenty of tough times during their first five years — Monica had seasons of extreme weariness and acute pain. And life looked bleak when Monica’s condition continued to decline to the point where she had to use a wheelchair for mobility.

But God reached through and brought healing.

Looking back, they can truly say God was faithful every step of the way. He taught them so many things about Him that helped get them through.

Today, Monica glows when customers at work ask how she is feeling. She is able to share that not long ago she was unable to walk, but God healed her! She is so grateful to be able to be on her feet all day helping customers find faith-building resources at the Focus on the Family affiliated Family Central bookstore in Michigan.

For those like Brent and Monica whose love and marriage is impacted with chronic illness, here are some practices that proved helpful for them:

Be Honest with God About Chronic Illness

In the Psalms, David is honest with God about what he’s going through. They found freedom in lament, that prayer in pain that turns to trust. Psalm 62:8 says, “Pour out your heart before Him.” They learned, like David, to prayerfully be raw and honest with God.  

Reading the book Dark Clouds, Deep Mercy by Mark Vroegop helped them understand the Biblical concept of lament which gave them a language for this deep pain. They didn’t have to be fake with God to be a good Christian. He knows our pain.

A relevant quote that really touched Monica came from L.B. Cowman’s Streams in the Desert,

“We have never been this way before but the Lord Jesus has. It is all untraveled and unknown ground to us, but He knows it all through personal experience, He knows the steep places that take our breath away, the rocky paths that make our feet ache, the hot and shadeless stretches that bring us to exhaustion, and the rushing rivers that we have to cross — Jesus has gone through it all before us.”

L.B. Cowman

Growing Your Marriage in Times of Stress

In this two-part broadcast, listen as counselors Milan and Kay Yerkovich discuss common responses to stress and how they can lead to unhealthy attachment styles. Learn powerul insight for cultivating healthy ways of dealing with stress as a means of strengthening your marriage.
Take me to Part One

Listen for the Voice of God

Throughout Brent and Monica’s journey, God has been faithful to encourage them through verses from His Word. He gave them promises from Scripture to spur them on exactly when they needed hope. Sometimes they held onto the verses for a day, other times they hung on much longer.

Nehemiah 8:10 is a promise that says the joy of the Lord is your strength. And Psalm 107:20 also encouraged them with the reminder, “He sent out His word and healed them, and delivered them from their destruction.” God’s Word brought deliverance, healing, and love to the Israelites in the Old Testament and to us today in marriages riddled with chronic illness.

Though they continued to seek God for healing, Monica experienced a frightening medical episode that triggered the most difficult health season they had faced. Despite all their efforts and prayers, nothing seemed to help.

One afternoon Brent brought Monica to a park. As they enjoyed the sunshine and meditated on Scripture, Monica spoke to God about her fears and burdens. Then, Monica glanced up and saw a beautiful eagle fly over, bringing to mind God’s promise in Isaiah 40:31, “they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles…” Monica had that verse embroidered on a backpack.

“But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” 

Isaiah 40:31

So they learned to get alone and listen to God. Finding specific promises and verses to pray over, study, meditate on, and lean into proved life-changing and life-sustaining. Now, they often ask Him to speak to them individually and as a couple.

Prayer through Chronic Illness Leads to Trust

Over and over again, Monica related to the woman with the flow of blood in Luke 8:43-48. Had that woman so long ago experienced her darkest day just before she received healing? Her story encouraged expectancy of what our miracle-working God could and would do. On her hardest days, Monica wondered, could this be my day before? Could this be what she felt like the day before her body was made well and whole?

During one particularly discouraging season, Brent took several days to seek the Lord. God answered Brent’s need to hear from Him by impressing on his heart the words, “Help is on the way.”

Isaiah 53:4-5 reassures, “Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed Him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted. But He was pierced for our transgressions; He was crushed for our iniquities; upon Him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with His wounds we are healed.”

The Lord sat with them in their pain, heartache, and disappointment. He loved them through their cries of pain from this chronic illness. He invited them to pour out their hearts to Him — their tears, grief, and questions. In those vulnerable moments, He gave them a deeper trust.

Praise God Even Now

At the beginning of 2020, Brent and Monica read in Malachi 4:2, “the sun of righteousness shall rise with healing in its wings.” But then they spent time in the Emergency Room. Monica needed a wheelchair to get most places. Brent felt overwhelmed with his responsibilities tied to being married to a chronically ill spouse. They were in the pits of exhaustion and despair.

However, God hadn’t forgotten them. His love was still present in their struggles with chronic illness. He sent them encouragement through an online interview.

“Remember, God is for us,” the speaker said.

Even when things seem the most difficult, God is still our loving father, working on behalf of His kids. Romans 8:31 says, “If God is for us, who can be against us?”

The story of Paul and Silas imprisoned in Acts 16 challenged Brent and Monica to praise God in order to ease their overwhelming weariness and discouragement. Monica felt imprisoned by her wheelchair. But on the days they listened to worship music and praised God, even when they didn’t feel like it, the darkness that shadowed their souls lifted and joy came.

Monica compiled a selection of praise songs into her own victory playlist. She played it over and over, allowing it to soak into her soul. Monica also wrote inspiring quotes into her journal out of hope and worship. One of these quotes featured Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth’s observation, “It continues to ring deep and true in my heart: He is so very faithful, friends. Trust Him. He will never ever fail you.”

Healing From Chronic Illness

Late that same year, God healed Monica.

Brent and Monica then understood why God had given them Malachi 4:2. When God gives a verse or promise, they learned to keep faith in God and his Word regardless of circumstances. Even when promises don’t make sense right away, we can keep believing.

For Monica’s healing, the glory belongs to God. Brent and Monica are deeply grateful for the tremendous doctors and therapists who have helped her on this journey, and for God’s miraculous touch of healing. 

More than half the population is familiar with the challenges of chronic illness or being married to a chronically ill spouse. Many are hoping and praying for healing. There were years when Brent and Monica’s miracle was simply that God was their strength in and through rugged days, months, and years.

Despite and during chronic illness in marriage, as Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth said, “we can cling to Him in faith and watch as our lives get swept up in His goodness and His greatness and His grand redemption story of which we are a little part.”

© 2023 Monica and Brent Keilen. All rights reserved. Used by permission. All scripture quotations are taken from the HOLY BIBLE, ENGLISH STANDARD VERSION Copyright ©1973, 1978, 1984 by International Bible Society. Used by permission of Zondervan. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

Chronic IllnessHealthy MarriageMarriageMarriage Crisis

You May Also Like

Shown from behind, a couple dressed for cool weather holding hands and walking down the beach.
Healthy Marriage

‘Submission’ May Not Mean What You Think It Means

One Scripture verse keeps couples at odds even though its intent is to teach unity. If you consider the context, culture and language in the book of Ephesians, you can better understand this verse.

August 20, 2018
Husband trying to talk to his wife; his hands are on her shoulders and she's looking away
Forgiveness

3 Myths About Forgiveness When Your Spouse Betrays You

When her husband confessed a porn addiction, Shelly thought she had forgiven him. A year later, she was still holding hatred toward him. That realization started her on the path toward true forgiveness.

September 28, 2018
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin