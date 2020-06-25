Yes, DOUBLE MY GIFT to help families!

Marriage Meditation: The Fruit of the Spirit Is Peace

By Bill Arbuckle
If peace means resting in another’s promises, we can bring peace to our marriage by trusting our spouse and by becoming a trustworthy husband or wife.

Today’s Video

Today’s Devotion

Scripture Reading:

“The fruit of the Spirit is … peace.” — Galatians 5:22-23

“And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body. And be thankful.” — Colossians 3:15

Meditation: What is peace? In the Old Testament, the word for peace, shalom, refers to a relationship based on a covenant or promise kept. Because of the covenant — or promise kept — you could rest and be at ease because you trusted the person who made the promise.

Think of all the promises God makes in the Old Testament. To Abraham, Moses, David and the nation of Israel. The people who received God’s promise could rest on — be at peace with — God’s words because God is trustworthy.

In the New Testament, peace often refers to rest and tranquility that is based on Christ’s finished work — his death paid for all our sins and for all time. We no longer had to make regular sacrifices to cover our sins. Jesus’ work was complete. Finished. To the extent that the Bible tells us He sat down and rested in God’s presence. There was no more work to be done.

Now, because of Christ’s completed work, we can be at peace. We can find rest and tranquility. We no longer have to strive frantically to find shalom with God. Instead, Christ invites us to sit — to find peace — in God’s presence.

What does this mean for your marriage?

If peace is the choice to rest in another’s promises, we can bring peace to our marriage by trusting our spouse and by becoming a trustworthy husband or wife.

Think back to your wedding vows. Did you mean it when you promised to stay with your spouse in sickness and health? For richer or poorer? To choose your spouse’s love and forsake all others? That’s a covenant — a promise. Can your spouse trust you to keep your word? If so, then he or she can find peace in your love.

And then there are the day-to-day promises we make. Can your spouse trust you to keep your word? Imagine the difference it could make in your home if you and your spouse committed to trusting each other and resting — finding peace — in the power of promises kept.

Bring peace — shalom, rest, tranquility — to your home by first finding peace with God and then keeping your word so your spouse can rest confidently in your love.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, thank You for keeping Your promises. We rest and find peace in You. Remind us to keep our promises to each other. Make our home a place of rest and peace.

Today’s Question: How can you and your spouse work to build a deeper trust in each other and in the process make your home a place of peace?

© 2020 Focus on the Family.

About the Author

Bill Arbuckle

Bill Arbuckle is a content producer for the Marriage team at Focus on the Family.

More by Bill Arbuckle

