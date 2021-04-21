5 Sweet Texts To Send to Your Spouse

It was a regular Monday afternoon. I was trying to put the baby down for a nap, tackle the Mt. Everest-sized pile of laundry and plan meals for the week. My phone made a little ding sound to notify me that I received a message. It was a sweet text from my husband and read “I love you and can’t wait to see you tonight!”

My heart fluttered a little. He was at work, thinking of me. The realization made my whole day.

Sending sweet texts can be an easy yet powerful way to connect with your spouse during the work week. It communicates that they’re top of mind and that you want to be part of their day even at a distance.

But what can you text to someone you spend so much time with and know so well? Here are some ideas:

Thank you …

… for working so hard today to provide for us, for doing the dishes this morning, for being a good wife, for making the coffee every day for the last nine years. Whatever it might be, show some appreciation for the things your spouse does — even if it seems mundane.

Maybe he’s been taking out the trash every day for years and you never thought to thank him for it. Maybe she’s been making the bed every morning and doesn’t know that you’re glad she does. It might mean the world to him or her to hear you say that you notice and are grateful.

Thank you is an impactful phrase.

I’m proud of you because …

… you are setting a godly example for our kids with your devotional life, you demonstrate integrity at work, you’ve been running two times a week, you’re doing awesome at XYZ. Pause for a minute and think about what your spouse has done lately that’s hard for them and let them know how proud you are that they are trying. Or send a sweet text about a character trait you admire — something you’re proud to tell your friends about.

Men especially resonate with the phrase “I am proud of you” because it communicates that they’re seen, respected and admired.

According to Mark Gungor,

Most women are not aware of this, but the majority of men feel very unsure of themselves. In a recent survey, 75 percent of men admitted that they feel like an imposter. Many spend their entire lives fighting the voices in their head that constantly shout, You really [don’t] know what you are doing! It’s just a matter of time before everyone discovers you’re a fake! You are a fraud!

A man’s home should be the one place in his life where those voices of criticism are silenced; where he is assured he is wonderful and competent.

In addition, Proverbs 14:1 says, “The wisest of women builds her house, but folly with her own hands tears it down.”

My prayer for you today is …

… that you would have joy. That work would surprisingly be fun. I pray that you would feel God’s presence, that you’d think about things that are pure and true. That you would succeed at that presentation or meet the deadline that you’re so worried about. That you’d have patience with the kids, find time to rest, enjoy the sunshine or feel peace in a turbulent moment.

It’s one thing to say, “I am praying for you” and it’s another thing to show someone that you are. Typing out a quick prayer for your spouse’s day not only is a loving thing to do but also has power behind it. Your prayer may totally change the course of their day because the Lord hears and is working on behalf of your request.

First John 5:14 says, “And this is the confidence that we have toward him, that if we ask anything according to his will he hears us.”

I love you because …

… you have a beautiful heart. Your smile still takes my breath away. You’re funny and kind. You’re my person forever. I love you today more than I ever have before. I love that you tell corny jokes, that you put oil in my car, that you make my favorite meal every Thursday.

Be affectionate toward your spouse. Ponder what made you fall in love with him or her in the first place and look for all the new things you love about them since you married each other. Let them know by sending a sweet text. Sometimes we assume our spouse knows how we feel about them, but they don’t always know. And even if they do, it’s nice to be reminded.

I thought this might make you smile …

… grumpy cat memes, dad jokes, a picture of the world’s largest burrito — whatever your humor might be, consider sending your spouse something that will brighten their day.

It doesn’t even have to be funny. Something that might make your spouse smile could also be a video of your kids doing something cute. It could be a weather forecast of sunshine for the next week straight or an encouraging Bible verse. It could also be something weird — like finding a missing sock in the freezer.

You know what will put a smile on your spouse’s face and texting them about it will truly brighten their day.

No matter how long you’ve been married, it’s important to keep up your friendship. Connecting via text is a good addition to buying flowers, going on dates and doing acts of service for each other. It’s a great way to pursue each other, as long as you’re not just texting details about schedules and work life. If the only texts you send are “I’ll be home late,” or “Can you pick up the kids?” then your texting relationship has room for growth. Try being a little flirty every now and then and keep the romance alive by sending one of these five types of sweet texts.