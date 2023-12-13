Give 2X the Families Hope

Double your gift for struggling families!

[Click Here to Help Families]
Yes, I will give families hope this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Give Hope!

Save 2X the moms and babies!

[Click Here to Save Lives]
Yes, I will save TWICE the babies this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Give 2X the Families Hope

Double your gift for
struggling families!

$30
$60
$120
$240
$
DONATE
Save 2X the Lives!
Double your gift
to save babies!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
DONATE
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

10 Tips for Initiating a Conversation with Your Spouse

  • By James Groesbeck By Amy Swierczek
Share:
Photo of a woman initiating a conversation with her husband as they sit at a table in front of large windows while the man sips coffee and listens to her.
If you're having difficulty initiating conversations with your spouse, these 10 tips might make the process easier.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Perhaps you are having trouble initiating conversations with your spouse. Maybe you’re avoiding certain topics. Maybe you or your spouse isn’t much of a talker. Or maybe you just don’t know how to begin.

Fortunately, acknowledging that can be an excellent way to start a conversation. Be honest and state your lack of confidence. Stating your concerns and fears can open the conversational door.

If this is a problem area for you and your spouse, consider the following steps to beginning a conversation.

Table of Contents

1. Organize Your Thoughts Before You Initiate the Conversation

Identify your concerns. Put your thoughts on paper. Practice saying them in front of a mirror if that boosts your confidence. When you begin your conversation, you may even want to read aloud what you’ve written. That’s okay. As you talk, don’t expect your spouse to know what’s on your mind — and don’t make him guess. Keep clarifying things by asking your spouse what he’s heard you say or read and what he thinks about it.

2. Be Sensitive to Your Spouse’s Circumstances

Get the timing right. Look for the right opportunity to begin your conversation. Is your spouse tired or preoccupied? It might be wise to wait until she’s rested and you have her full attention. If you have children, get them involved in some activity before you begin your conversation.

3. Honor your Spouse’s Time in Conversation

Honor your spouse’s time. Don’t waste it. Be succinct; don’t belabor your point. Make sure you have sufficient time to complete the conversation well. Allow time for feedback during your talk, too.

4. Use Body Language when Initiating Your Conversation

Use body language. Look your spouse in the eye directly, lovingly, and respectfully, and state your desire to begin a conversation. Ask your mate to sit down with you; take her hand in yours and speak calmly. The eyes can truly be a window to the mind and soul, and touch can allow you to show loving feelings.

5. Know How Your Spouse Prefers to Communicate

Keep your partner’s communication style in mind. People find us most attractive when we communicate in their style—in a way that’s familiar and comfortable to them. If your spouse likes facts, give him facts. If she likes details, tell the story. If she values warmth, take time to connect relationally. If he wants choices, give options. If she needs time to process, slow down. If he likes a rapid pace, get to the point. If she’s analytical, provide data.

Reconnected

Hear real-life stories and examples from authors Greg and Erin Smalley of how busyness, routine and exhaustion almost doomed their marriage. Learn to recognize how gentle neglect and silent routines are the "little foxes" and how you and your spouse can catch them before drifting apart.
Get Your Copy

6. Intentionally Bring Up Your Partner’s Interests

Include your partner’s interests. If your spouse is interested in football, finances, movies — start with that subject. It’s a most natural way to enter a conversation, even if the topic ends up veering in another direction.

7. Try to Initiate Interesting Conversations

Be interesting. Ask yourself why your spouse would want to listen to you in the first place. Be a creative and stimulating partner. Discover how to capture your mate’s attention. If you’re boring and negative, your conversation will be dull and depressing. If this is the case, you have some work to do.

8. Take Each Conversation One Step at a Time

Don’t set yourself up for disappointment. If the two of you find it difficult to start a conversation, it’s okay to keep it simple. Don’t assume you can have a deeply intimate, nurturing conversation immediately if it’s been a while or you’ve never had one before. Start with the basics. Do fun activities together. Laugh. Build a foundation for deeper conversations. Take this one step at a time.

9. Seek to Accept and Bring Joy to Your Spouse

Seek to accept and bring joy to your spouse. Beginning conversations is much easier when your spouse knows you won’t ridicule him or her. Learn to lovingly accept and enjoy each other, even when your opinions differ. Let your spouse know that you’re on the same team and that you support him or her 100 percent. Be your mate’s number one fan!

10. Be Appreciative and Infuse Hope

Be appreciative and infuse hope. Thank your spouse for listening to you. Tell him he encourages you and that you want to encourage him. Life on earth is difficult—sometimes awful—and we need to be “life-givers” to our mates. When we speak words of hope to our spouses, we speak life and love.

Remember Philippians 4:8: “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”

If all of this seems overwhelming, don’t be discouraged. Just start and be patient and persistent; pick one or two ideas and begin!

From Focus on the Family’s Complete Guide to the First Five Years of Marriage, published by Tyndale. Copyright © 2006, 2023 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. International copyright secured.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Focus on the Family promotional ad for intentional parenting

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series
Promotion for Ray Vander Laan's Discipleship Study
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

Communication StrugglesHealthy ConflictMarital CommunicationMarriage

You May Also Like
Communication Struggles

4 Steps to Deal With Conflict in Your Marriage

Conflict is inevitable in marriage and can create damage or discovery — we choose which it will be. Discovery means learning new ideas, approaches and solutions if we fight together for our marriage.

May 4, 2018
Communication Struggles

A Better Way to Resolve Conflict

If your approach to conflict resolution is going nowhere, you may need a heart change. Resolving conflict positively isn’t as easy as simply deciding to speak gently and humbly. Try these five ideas.

March 1, 2019
Communication Struggles

A Ridiculously Good Life

Nick Vujicic and his wife, Kanae, have a marriage that includes some serious challenges, but the hard work of keeping their relationship vibrant is no different from that of any other couple.

December 22, 2016
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin