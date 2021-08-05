Custom CSS of Section contains Conditional Preview for See Life Campaign Elements

SAVE LIVES!
See Life 2021
Double your gift now!
Yes, I will help save babies from abortion!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Focus on the Family
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Share Your Story Header CTA is Shown by Optimize Experiment in FOTF Container

When Your Friends Don’t Like Your Husband

  • By Samara Smyer
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
couple-arguing-with-other-couple
© Prostock-studio / Adobe Stock
Learning the best way to handle criticism when your friends don't like your husband can be difficult, but may be necessary.

“I know I’m going to marry him,” Samantha* enthused to her community group. “He’s the one.”

Almost instantly the questions began. “Really? You’re sure about that?” “What about finding your happiness in the Lord?” “Are you sure you’ve been dating him long enough to know that?” 

Throughout the rest of Samantha and John’s dating and engagement, people continued to pepper Samantha with skeptical remarks. A week before the two were set to say “I do,” one girl pulled Samantha aside. “Do you even want to marry him?” she asked. Upset, Samantha explained that yes, she loved and wanted to marry John.

Introducing a new or potential spouse to friends and family for the first time can be intimidating, because you’re opening your relationship up to judgment. You might think, what if my friends don’t like my husband? How should you respond if people criticize your relationship? 

Don’t be defensive 

When people criticize your relationship with your spouse, it’s easy to feel hurt or offended — especially when the people criticizing you are supposed to be your support system. Samantha was bothered by her group’s reaction. “These are the girls who are supposed to love me and gently lead me toward the Lord’s wishes for my life,” she says. But they weren’t doing that. 

Listening to constant relationship criticism may lead you to want to fight back. However, lashing out because you are hurt may do more harm than good. Proverbs 20:22 says you shouldn’t “repay evil,” but instead allow the Lord to work in the situation. 

Samantha says that learning not to react to the backlash was hard. She believes that God was working through her relationship, and she didn’t need to defend it to anyone. “I was able to tell those judging me that mine and John’s relationship is from the Lord.” When your friends don’t like your husband, approach them with confidence and love rather than defensively. That helps set the tone for the rest of the conversation.

Listen to trusted mentors

Proverbs 12: 1 encourages listening to advice and accepting instruction. However, this doesn’t mean that you must accept every piece of criticism from anyone who is willing to give it. Instead, seek advice from friends and mentors you trust. Once you surround yourself with godly people who know you well, you can be confident that you’re considering wise counsel. And that can help you overlook criticism from others.

Samantha explains how her supervisor provided godly advice. “He was asking about my relationship in a very gentle manner, leading me toward what the Lord wanted rather than his own opinions.” She says that, unlike her community group, she felt comfortable telling her supervisor about her relationship and asking him for guidance.

This doesn’t mean that you should surround yourself with people who will never tell you that you’re wrong. Rather, it’s a good idea to find someone who is objective and truly loves and cares about you. You can do this by asking yourself: Who can help me work through issues on a personal level?

Samantha explains that her supervisor was an excellent person to talk to about her relationship. “He’s very objective,” she says. “Seeing that made me want to explain to him how I knew John was the one.” Having someone who is willing to both encourage and reproach you makes it easier to handle criticism. 

Talk to your spouse

Once you’re married, you and your spouse become a unit. As Matthew 19:6 explains, “They are no longer two but one flesh.” You are not meant to deal with these criticisms on your own. The more communicative you can be with your husband or wife, the more they will be able to help you — both emotionally and practically. 

Being able to support each other during times of trial is a main component of a successful marriage. If you talk and pray together about any criticism, God can help you discern if the judgments of others are accurate.

Maybe the criticism of your marriage has some validity. In this case, discussing the issue with your spouse can help you work together to strengthen your marriage and grow together. Whatever the case, open communication with your spouse is pivotal to your approach when your friends don’t like your husband.

Dealing with criticism is never easy. As humans, it’s natural to want people to approve of us and our choices in a spouse. Gaining that approval isn’t always possible, but we can learn how to deal with criticism in a God-honoring way. 

Samantha explains that trusting in God is extremely helpful. “The Lord has this amazing plan for me and John,” she says. “I’ve learned to be OK  with the backlash because I know that this relationship is what the Lord wants for me.”

*Names have been changed.

© 2021 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Marital UnityMarriageMarriage Success

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin
Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 2: Heroes Providing Hope

Discover the amazing work our PRC’s Directors, Nurses, and Volunteers are making in their communities! You’ll see firsthand testimonies of a PRC in action, and that there are other options outside of abortions! You’ll also discover how your family can support your local PRC!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 3: The Power of a Picture

Have you ever wondered what a baby looked like in the womb? With today’s technology, Moms and Dads can see the baby’s heartbeat, facial expressions, and movements! You’ll find out why more women choose life once they hear their baby’s heartbeat and realize it’s a real living human!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others!