Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Wrestling with Guilt when Drawing Boundaries with an Abusive Spouse

  • By Darby Strickland
Share:
A man has removed his wedding ring, holding it up with one hand and covering his face with the other. His spouse was abusive and he has lost her by setting boundaries for his own safety. He wrestles with guilt over if he did the right thing.
When dealing with an abusive spouse, you need to be bold, take action, and draw clear boundaries for your own safety. God loves you. And He hates the abuse you endure.

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

If you are in a bad situation with your spouse, and are on the receiving end of any kind of abuse, you’re going to need to draw some firm boundaries for your safety. But it’s not easy. When it comes to your spouse, standing up for yourself can leave you wracked with guilt. Drawing boundaries with an abusive spouse is crucial to your own safety even if it means wrestling with guilt.

Remember that God loves you. And He hates the abuse you endure. When dealing with an abusive spouse, you need to be bold, take action, and draw clear boundaries for your own safety.

Table of contents

The Mental Wreckage of Separation

Becky struggled to get out of bed. As a now single mother of three young children, she was overwhelmed. She wanted to ask God to give her strength for the day ahead. But then she had the same haunting thought that crept in every time she tried to pray, “How can I ask God for help? It’s my fault that my marriage is over. I would never have left my husband if I were a godly woman. I have made a mess of things!”

It had been three months since Becky left her home. She had hoped counseling would help the marriage, but things kept getting worse. The more they tried to work on their relationship, the angrier Tom became. But Becky wondered if she had overreacted by leaving to the ongoing threats and a recent incident of physical violence.

Her friends had encouraged her to intervene and draw boundaries with her abusive spouse for physical safety. They had reminded her of the countless fights where Tom would mercilessly criticize and control her. Her children had been frightened, but now they barely saw their dad.

Becky struggled to know what was worse, the abuse or the separation. She feared her children would suffer. She could not stop thinking that a “broken family” was terrible for children. Becky could not shake her guilt over leaving and wrestled with it constantly.

Feeling Crushed by Guilt

Becky’s sense of guilt tended to manifest as a stream of accusations. So many thoughts filled her mind and they may sound familiar to you too: 

  • I’m a disappointment to God.
  • I’m the one who broke my vows.
  • If only I could have been a better helpmate to my husband, he wouldn’t have been so angry all the time.

It wasn’t long before her guilt began to impact how she lived her life. It deterred her from talking to God. A once-vital relationship with Him was withering.

Becky even struggled to go to church. Everyone knew about their marital strain. It was just too embarrassing to walk into church alone. Some people even went out of their way to tell her that she was wrong to separate.

What bothered Becky the most was she was unsure what God thought about her actions.

Becky’s counselor and pastor thought it was a good decision at the time for her to leave their home. Still, no one anticipated Tom would remain unrepentant and be this furious with the church and her. Now her marriage seems irreparable.

So, Becky sits in the rubble of her marriage alone, feeling like her husband’s hardness of heart is somehow her fault. She wrestles with her guilt without rest. Do you blame yourself too?

True Guilt VS False Guilt

After taking necessary actions and drawing boundaries in response to an abusive spouse, many people wrestle with different aspects of guilt.

Wrestling with guilt can be confusing. And it can be hard to untangle. When we feel guilt, particularly false guilt, we experience a distance in our relationship with God. We wrongly believe we are unworthy of His love and care.

When we have done something wrong, we admit it, confess it to the Lord, and experience His forgiveness provided through Jesus. False guilt is trickier to combat because you cannot repent of something you did not do nor fix something that was not your responsibility.

God has gone to a tremendous expense to lift our burden of guilt. He does not want us to live under guilt and shame. Here are six common strands of guilt that oppressed spouses struggle with if their marriage eventually ends due to lack of change by an abuser, and ways to address them.

“I Ended My Abusive Marriage”

Becky felt that she was the one who was responsible for their situation since she was the one who had left home. But Tom’s pervasive, unrepentant, and destructive sin patterns ended the marriage.

A pattern of power, control, and abusive behavior is covenant-breaking behavior. Becky had several choices to make in response to Tom’s oppressive behavior:

  • She could seek help for the marriage, which she did, but the interventions were not just unfruitful; they made things worse.
  • She could continue to endure abuse. Becky did this for a season until it became unbearable for her and her children.
  • She could flee abuse seeking safety for herself and her children.

All three of these choices are valid responses to abuse. Becky, like most victims, tried all three and hoped and prayed for a different outcome. But ultimately, she realized she could not make her husband repent or change.

In the end, Tom decided he was more committed to being oppressive than he was committed to his marriage. With ample pastoral and local counsel, Becky regretfully released Tom to the hard-hearted path of his behaviors. And as heartbreaking as separation is, a divorce was the result.

“My Spouse Blames Me for the Divorce”

Sadly, your abuser will probably take every opportunity to remind you, your children, and others that you are the one who took steps that led to your current circumstances.

What do I do when my abusive spouse blames me for leaving?

Committed abusers are masters at blame-shifting, so it is vital to frame what occurred accurately. Write out the objective facts and events and the many steps you took to address the harm they perpetrated against you. If you left, remind yourself why you left. What behaviors were you responding to?

What if my children blame me for leaving my abusive spouse and breaking up the family?

One day it will be essential to find a way to talk to your children about what happened. But seek help to sort out what you might say. It’s crucial to honor your former spouse as an image bearer and support your children’s relationship with their other parent while also realistically providing for their safety.

What do I do when others blame me for leaving my abusive marriage?

Do not try to correct others who judge you. What’s important is you know that you had to draw boundaries with your abusive spouse. You do not need to defend your decision to people who pass judgment without seeking understanding.

Remember, the abuse was not your fault. Scripture condemns abuse in all forms. It’s good to flee what the Lord hates (Proverbs 6:16-19). You don’t need to wrestle with that guilt.

“Divorce Is Sinful”

Divorce is often, but not always sinful.

Many well-meaning Christians fail to nuance that difference. God allows for the provision of divorce in certain circumstances to protect the harmed party in a marriage. This is clear in cases of adultery (Matthew 5:32; 19:9), but God is also firmly against abuse. Malachi 2:16 states that God hates “him who covers his garment with violence.”

We must look carefully at the occasion of divorce to determine if divorce is permitted. To be fair, there are varied theological views, but simply doing nothing in the face of abuse is not a healthy option.

Jesus, in His conversation with the Pharisees in Matthew 19, condemns divorce based on trivial grounds. However, there are occasions when divorce becomes necessary. In these cases, one party responds to the covenant-breaking behavior of their spouse by withdrawing from the marriage while, when possible and safe, seeking an extended opportunity for redemptive change. Sometimes, sadly, this change never occurs.

To receive the assurance that getting away from an abusive situation is not sinful, many people find it helpful to talk to their church leadership and seek wise, professional counseling as they are wrestling with how to respond to their spouse’s behavior. 

Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

“Divorce Is Bad for My Children”

A healthy, two-parent family is ideal for children. However, children who witness one parent perpetrate abuse by the other are negatively impacted. Even if you do not think your child is aware of the abuse, research has found that most children are aware of it.

Sadly, children often believe the abuse is their fault and will wrestle with that guilt for years.

Further, children of domestic abuse often suffer from anxiety, depression, and other issues including behavioral, relational, and health issues. Worse, they have a distorted picture of what love looks like and are at a higher risk of perpetrating abuse or being oppressed. While repentance, change, and restoration is God’s desire, sometimes human choices foreclose those possibilities.

When you take steps to protect yourself, not only do your children learn not to tolerate abuse they no longer have to worry about you.

Take time to read about the impacts of domestic abuse on children, then talk to your children about how they are coping and help them to heal. (For more on the impacts of domestic abuse on children and how to care for them, see chapter 11 of Is it Abuse? A Biblical Guide to Identifying Domestic Abuse and Helping Victims.)

“I Gave Up Too Soon”

Many spouses worry that if they had just hung in there a little longer, their spouse might have changed. Be comforted by knowing that God does not need you to change your spouse. That is the Holy Spirit’s job. Your spouse can still choose to repent at any time.

Secondly, you have presumably invited your spouse to live in a way honoring the Lord countless times. You do not need to suffer abuse while you wait for your spouse to repent.

Remember, the Bible says to reject sin everywhere it is found and to “abhor what is evil” (Romans 12:9). By drawing clear boundaries, you have actually helped your abusive spouse see the seriousness of their sin. So now is a good time to pray yet again that the Lord would lift their blindness and soften their heart.

“But I Sinned in My Marriage Too”

Even after repentance, lingering guilt can make us feel unworthy and distant from God. But remember, our God loves us so much that He sent Jesus to die for our sins. God has not just dealt with our guilt, but He also provides a way for us always to be close to Him (Romans 3:19-29).

I’m sure you can remember times when you sinned against your spouse. We all do. But God does not want His children to live perpetually wrestling with guilt, so by His initiative, He sent Jesus to redeem us.

In establishing a new covenant with us, God promises, “I will be merciful toward their iniquities, and I will remember their sins no more” (Hebrews 8:12). If you have repented and have the assurance that God does not remember our sins, why should you focus on them?

So how should you think about your failings? Acknowledge them, bring them before your Heavenly Father, and then move on. You do not need to ruminate on where you failed. Ask God to help you believe that He has forgiven you and dearly loves you.

God knows what this journey has cost everyone involved. No one gets married expecting their marriage to end. There is so much loss and pain. But God promises to heal the brokenhearted and bind up their wounds (Psalm 147:3). He does not want you to be paralyzed by guilt, but He does want you to come to Him lamenting your sorrows.

While your spouse may have failed to live up to their covenant with you, God will never do anything but seek your ultimate good, even when you sin. Rest in knowing that nothing can separate you from God’s love.

For more information on abuse in marriage, check out these links:

© 2023 Darby Strickland. All rights reserved. Used by permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

AbuseBoundariesCounselingCrisis ManagementFearMarriageSeparation

You May Also Like
Fear

3 Things Your Teens Fear the Most

What do your teens fear most? It’s different than what you fear for them. Dr. Kevin Leman discusses three things you may not realize your teens fear and what they need from you so they can stop being afraid.

November 14, 2018
Conflict Resolution

A Marriage Restored

One couple learned to restore the joy in their relationship with a visit to the National Institute of Marriage.

May 6, 2016
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin