Did you know?

It takes just $60 to save a preborn baby from abortion. But with nearly a million babies facing abortion this year, we must act now. Your $60 gift today will provide an ultrasound to a mother considering abortion and help her choose life. Don’t delay, save a life.

GIVE NOW
Choose the amount you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png

Did you know?

It takes just $60 to save a preborn baby from abortion. Your gift today will provide an ultrasound to a mother considering abortion and help her choose life.

GIVE NOW

Choose the amount
you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Your Presence is Requested

  • By Levi Lusko
Share:
ACCEPT THE INVITATION TO SPEND TIME WITH GOD AS A COUPLE
SIMONA-ADOBE STOCK, DEAGREEZ-ADOBE STOCK
Accept the invitation to spend time with God as a couple

My wife, Jennie, and I were laughing about a conversation I had with our daughter about how opposites attract. After explaining this concept to her, I said, “That’s why your mom and I do so well together; we get along because we’re so different.”

Her exact response was, “You and Mom get along?”

Ouch. Kids.

There are no perfect marriages. Not at church, not from pastors, or therapists or neighbors who appear to have it all together. But God isn’t asking for perfect; He’s looking for fruitfulness. And the way to fruitfulness is by fearing God and being intentional in your relationship with Him. In a practical sense, it’s you and your spouse figuring out what time with God could look like in your marriage.

Your lives may already be full of jobs, kids, dirty dishes, soccer practice, the gym and a million other things competing for your attention. Where do you and your spouse begin carving out time to spend with the Lord as a couple? If you’re not sure how to start, try this: Begin small, and see where God leads.

Wherever you are

Jennie and I are trying to read through the Bible in a year. We may not be reading aloud every morning—on the couch with coffee in hand while the kids are quiet in their beds—but sometimes we sit on our patio by the fire in the evenings and read together. When we’re able, it’s awesome.

Other times, we’re in different time zones or just different rooms. I might be on a plane while Jennie is home with the kids, but we’re both finding time to read God’s Word every day. We’re both asking God to meet with us and speak to us. Then we catch up on what we’ve been learning.

If your schedule lines up, you and your spouse can sit down together or connect through text. Maybe you read on your own and check in periodically. Whatever you do, the point is to simply begin.

What works for you

Jennie and I consider our schedules, the season we’re in, who we are and how God made us. We find freedom in knowing there’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to devotional time. You can’t look to what’s working for another couple and assume it’s going to work for you.

Pick a plan. Choose a devotional or reading plan; or maybe pick a book of the Bible that you’ve been meaning to learn more about. Then, just start.

Keep your ambitions realistic. Most diets fail because the goals or changes are too big, not too small. So don’t be afraid to start small. The point is to spend time with God as a couple and in whatever form it takes for you. And then do it again the next day. And the next.

Like the ocean that floods the hole you dug on the beach as a kid, God will fill any place in your life that you open and make available to Him.

Your presence is requested

Things that are “easy” to do are also easy not to do. If your time with God is merely a checkbox item on a to-do list, you’ll likely struggle to follow through.

It’s hard to make anything a priority if you’re only doing it because you have to.

Your motivation should be to simply spend time together with your Creator. What if you reminded yourself every morning that the God of the universe has your name on the palm of His hand? God knows how many hairs are on your head. He breathed the galaxies into existence, commands the wind and the rain, spoke you into being—and He cares about you! He cares about your marriage and kids, your aches and pains and struggles.

He’s extending an invitation, a seat at His lavish dinner party, saying “Your presence is requested.” And when that’s the fuel that propels you to meet with Him, you reorient your priorities and may even witness fruitfulness in all areas of your life, including your marriage.

As you seek to live a life centered on Jesus, there will be no limit to the peace, power, joy and fruit-fulness that come from spending time with the Lord together.

© 2023 Levi Lusko. Used by permission. All rights reserved. This article first appeared in the June/July 2023 issue of Focus on the Family magazine as “Your Presence Is Requested.”

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

FaithMarriage

You May Also Like

illustration of grateful woman planting flower
Faith

The Secret of Gratitude

The work of Christ in our lives is just plain bigger than our circumstances

September 16, 2019
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin