Did you know?

It takes just $60 to save a preborn baby from abortion. But with nearly a million babies facing abortion this year, we must act now. Your $60 gift today will provide an ultrasound to a mother considering abortion and help her choose life. Don’t delay, save a life.

GIVE NOW
Choose the amount you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png

Did you know?

It takes just $60 to save a preborn baby from abortion. Your gift today will provide an ultrasound to a mother considering abortion and help her choose life.

GIVE NOW

Choose the amount
you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Balancing Act

  • By Gary Thomas
Share:
Balancing Act - June/July 2023 Focus on the Family magazine
ILLUSTRATIONS BY MICHAEL MEISTER
Prioritizing your marriage during the parenting years is a balancing act

When my first child was born, I felt miraculous love and overwhelming terror. What did I know about raising a baby? My immediate obsession was her physical safety, beginning with the perilous drive home from the hospital. It was only about 3 miles, but that day the trip took 20 minutes. No telling how slippery a completely dry road might be when your firstborn child is nestled in the back seat.

Fast-forward a decade or so, and I was flinging my children into the air in the pool. As parents, we eventually realize that our children aren’t as fragile as we initially thought they were. That’s a good thing because we also need to give some of our attention to our spouses. If we focus only on our parenting, our marriages can end up weakened through neglect.

A healthy balance is needed between the attention we give to parenting and what we give to our marriages. To help you find your footing in this balancing act, here are two questions you and your spouse can ask yourselves:

What are we going to cut out?

When I ask first-time expectant couples to consider this question, they wonder what I mean.

“You’ll spend 20 to 30 hours a week parenting,” I explain, “but you won’t be given any extra hours in your day. Something has to give. So be deliberate about the changes you make and decide what you can cut out of your schedules.”

After the birth of their first child, Debra and John realized that the schedule they kept as a young married couple wouldn’t work for them as parents. When their third child came along, John made a bold decision: He found an office job five minutes from home so he could drive home for lunch, and he now works just three days a week. Debra works as a counselor, so financially they were able to make the adjustment. Even so, John’s reduced schedule has required them to make sacrifices, including the size of the house they live in and the age of the cars they drive.

To maintain a healthy marriage during your parenting years, you may need to sacrifice some of your visiting time with friends and extended family, as well as some of the activities you enjoy. Two hours of video gaming? An hour every night on social media? It’s all a balancing act. Be deliberate about what you cut. You can’t just welcome a baby into your life and assume hours will magically appear—they don’t.

What will our marriage look like in 20 years?

My wife, Lisa, and I never looked forward to being empty nesters; we loved active parenting. But our empty- nest years have been especially sweet because we’re able to focus even more on each other. If raising children had turned out to be the only thing keeping us together, once they were grown, Lisa and I would’ve been strangers. That would have made these years heartbreaking.

Parenting seems all-consuming, but for most of us, it’s only a season of our lives. Pouring everything into parenting to the detriment of our marriage is like sprinting the first half of a marathon without factoring in the second half.

What will your marriage look like in 20 years? What kind of legacy will you leave your children as they contemplate getting married one day? Will they remember growing up in a broken home or with parents who had a healthy, loving relationship?

What should we do?

Raising children is among the best experiences in life. If you’re neglectful as a parent, you’ll have many regrets. But if you’re neglectful as a spouse, you’ll have regrets of a different sort. Focusing on prioritizing your marriage while you’re a parent is all just a balancing act. You can fall off on either end, so be thoughtful and wise as you keep giving more of yourself to each other even as you give yourself to your children.

If I could give new dads one piece of advice, it’s this: Make a solemn pact with your wife that 20 years after the birth of your first child. You will be closer as a couple and even more committed to the health of your marriage than you are today. That’s one of the best things you can do not only for your marriage but also for your children. Next to creating a home filled with love, faith and worship, a healthy, intimate marriage is the most fertile spiritual environment you can provide for your children.

A Question for Parents of Children with Special Needs

Should we sacrifice our marriage for the sake of our child?

When you have a child with special needs, it’s easy to think you must do everything you possibly can for that child. As parents, we’ll do anything for our children. But sacrificing our marriage for them is the worst possible thing we could do.

Too often, one parent will pour so much time and energy into caring for a child with special needs that the other parent may start to feel neglected or excluded. Making your child’s needs the center of your family never ends well—for your marriage or your other children.

I’ve seen parents become so disconnected from each other while caring for a child with special needs that they end up getting divorced.

That’s about the biggest spiritual blow your child could ever experience.

The best thing you and your spouse can do is to share the caregiving challenges. Contribute what you can to your child’s welfare, but don’t become so wrapped up in your child’s needs that you shipwreck your marriage. Instead, as you do the best you can for your child, also focus on cultivating a healthy marriage, loving your children equally and leaving the rest in God’s hands. —GT

© 2023 Gary Thomas. Used by permission. This article first appeared in the June/July 2023 issue of Focus on the Family magazine as “Balancing Act.” All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

MarriagePrioritizing Marriage

You May Also Like
Connecting with Your Spouse

Baby Bunching

Enjoy the happy chaos of raising children who are close together in age. 

March 8, 2017
Drawing of Husband and Wife Focusing on their marriage while handling the responsibilities of their family
Marriage Crisis

For the Good of Your Family

If you’re the parents of children with special needs, there is little doubt that making marriage the top priority is difficult. But you can do a few simple things to strengthen your marriage.

June 20, 2017
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin