Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Do Humans Have Value? The Song of a Heartbeat

By Ann Byle
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
mom looking at baby seeing the value of humanness
human_value_ana-tablas-unsplash
Do humans have value? Singer, Josh Wilson, says yes!

by Josh Wilson as told to Ann Byle

Intrinsic worth of a human being

The value of human life has been instilled in me since I was young. My dad is a pastor in West Texas who has preached many sermons about the value of preborn babies, how each one is alive and made in God’s image, even though they are in the womb. He would often reference Psalm 139:13-14: “You formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” I still love those verses.

The song of a heartbeat

But the value of all human life really hit me when my wife, Becca, and I heard our son’s heartbeat during an ultrasound. His tiny heart was swishing so quickly and steadily that I took out my phone and recorded it.

My wife’s pregnancy coincided with the recording of an instrumental arrangement of “Ode to Joy” in my album, That Was Then, This Is Now. In that arrangement, all the music eventually drops out and all we hear is little Asher’s heartbeat. Our son reinforced that human life is a gift from God, a grace, something we don’t deserve.

What makes humans valuable?

Asher has certainly influenced our lives, but so has our neighbor Jay. Becca and I met Jay the day we moved into our home. He came over and introduced himself.

Jay is in his 30s and has autism and cerebral palsy. Through him, we learned about Capernaum, a program of Young Life for teens and young adults with disabilities. Becca and I began volunteering with Young Life Capernaum about 10 years ago and fell in love with this group of people. Each meeting includes a meal, music, a craft and a Bible lesson. The get-togethers usually end with a dance party. To this day we continue to work with our friends with special needs and celebrate their value as humans.

Image of family with little child excited by pregnant mom

Valuing Life From the Start

Teach your family the value of life, all life, from the start. Click to get the free download.

How do we value human life?

Becca and some of her friends later started a group in Nashville, Tennessee, for those young adults who have aged out of Capernaum, called The Ascent. With so many pregnancies terminated because the babies have, or may have, special needs, this is one way our family pushes back against the belief that people with special needs don’t have as much value.

We’re very passionate about the fact that every human life has value no matter what that life looks like.

Josh Wilson is a Texas native who lives in Nashville, Tennessee has multiple hits on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart including “Fall Apart” and “Before the Morning.” He’s also toured with Third Day, Casting Crowns and Building 429. He recently released a new single titled “Revolutionary,” which encourages listeners to join the revolution of kindness that Jesus started.

© 2021 by Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. First published on FocusOnTheFamily.com in February.

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Shortcode below is Pro-Life General Content CTA Template. Currently hidden.

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 5 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram

Insert CTA Content in New Section Below

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series