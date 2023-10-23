How to Prevent Miscarriage During Pregnancy

Although it is usually not possible to prevent miscarriage, there are essential things to do that make good sense when planning a pregnancy. Smoking and alcohol use can increase risk for miscarriage. A healthy weight and a well-balanced diet are important. If you’re planning to get pregnant, meeting with your doctor beforehand is a good idea. In cases of diabetes, her glucose should be well-controlled before pregnancy. A woman should also talk to her physician about her medications. Some are safe in pregnancy, but others aren’t. Every situation is different, so it’s important for a woman to meet with her doctor.

Having a previous miscarriage is also a risk factor for another one. But, the good news is that the most likely outcome of the next pregnancy is still a live birth. Even after two or three consecutive miscarriages, the most likely outcome of the subsequent pregnancy is a live birth. Everyone’s situation is different, but there is hope for those who have experienced this devastating loss already.