Jessica Long: Not Easy, but Amazing

Real life inspiring stories

First, the rhetoric goes to the mom and the dad. You are not prepared. Being a parent in this time of your life is too hard. You are too young, too poor, too–fill in the blank. It will ruin your life. It will waste all of your future potential. Nothing good can come of this. But is that really true?

There are so many stories of women who chose not to abort. Whether they raised the baby, like our friend Kourtney, or worked through an open adoption like another friend and birth mother, Lindsey, or even have a closed adoption like Deland McCullough . There are so many stories of what seemed impossible at the moment; what seemed so hard–turned out amazing. We hear from mom, dads, and the children that are thankful for life. A son’s letter to his father who chooses life will bring a tear to the eye. It is so beautiful how this brave dad chose the hard things over the easy thing.

Why do we insist that hard things are bad? Even a mother who conceived from rape shares what a beautiful ending she witnessed after choosing life for her baby. And the crazy thing is, she says she is not brave or special for doing so. Like her, many women choose life even after the devastation of rape and don’t regret it. In contrast, many who choose abortion often do. And we marvel at this, how can it be? Because hard can be good. Even though it is not easy, it can be beautiful and life-changing in a meaningful way.

Another amazing story

Second, the story continues with disabilities. Often women are told to abort a baby because the baby will have special needs. The doctor starts with, “I’m sorry but …” and shares some sort of diagnosis that the baby is not compatible with life. And in a flash, a couple feels obligated, even pressured, to abort a child identified with special needs.

Yet, so many families share that even if their child has special needs, imagining life without their child is unthinkable. They claim that their family is richer for being blessed with that unique child. We see real-life examples in the joy of Emily and Max. Even with the autism that affects Max and his ability to engage with others, he inspires others by being a bright spot. Max creates and places heart signs on people’s yards to encourage others during COVID. Then there’s Will, a man with down syndrome, who helps put people at ease in uncomfortable situations. And the story of Dr. Tyler Sexton, who became a pediatrician doctor, working through his cerebral palsy, serves others so well not in spite of his handicap but through and because of his handicap. These inspiring stories reveal truth to us, that even though it is not easy, it is amazing.

Not easy, but amazing

It baffles me the hubris needed to say who has a quality life and who does not. They are too needy or too handicapped. Really? When we have so many examples of overcomers in our world and our nation. How can we say something is too hard? Why can’t we fight to help others be brave? See the everyday heroes that each day say it is hard, but it is worth it. Focus on inspiring stories like Jessica’s and choose what is challenging over what is comfortable. Why? Because, “It might not be easy, but… it will be amazing.”