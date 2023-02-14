Random Acts of Kindness Day for Families

February 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day. It’s a day to encourage people of all ages to make kindness the norm through simple acts of love and care.

Kindness is free and contagious. In fact, the beauty of a random act of kindness is that it doesn’t cost us anything. We don’t run out of kindness once we’ve done too many kind acts. And, it often works the opposite way. Performing random acts of kindness can encourage us and others to do so more often and make it a way of life.

When an act of kindness is random, it can happen in a moment. If we open our eyes and ears, we will find random opportunities to be kind. Listening for what someone is struggling with and being eager to help them will open lots of new doors. If we seek opportunities to be kind, the Lord will put them in our path.

There are simple acts of kindness that can go a long way, especially for foster families that could use support. Here are some ways that your family can be kind.