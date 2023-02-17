Abortion: The Issue

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. However, in contrast to the blanket legalization of abortion set forth in Roe, the recent Dobbs decision simply turns the choice of allowing abortion back to the states. American abortion procedures have not stopped. But fortunately, citizens can now vote on the issue – something Roe wouldn’t allow.

The country is currently split. While half the states are leaning toward or have already implemented legislation banning abortion, others have moved to actually expand abortion rights. Some are even going so far as to label themselves “abortion sanctuaries.”

Most states do not have abortion bans in cases of rape, incest or life of the mother.