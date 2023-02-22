What is RAD?

Begin with a full battery of assessments. Do not be surprised if you need to use the services of several professionals to achieve a full diagnostic workup.

If attachment issues are present in your child, don’t be discouraged; get proactive. Attachment can be healed. Search and find a good Christian mental health professional who understands children, trauma, and attachment. A Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) trained clinician is a good place to start. If no qualified Christian therapist is available, then secure the best non-Christian clinician you can who is supportive of your Christian values and beliefs.

You will also want to rally all the support available to you, for your child and for you, both personally and professionally. Do it now, don’t wait until something stressful happens. The more proactive you are, the better you’ll weather the hard time if/when they come.