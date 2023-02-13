Saint Valentine
February is the month for Valentine’s Day. It is a little obscure how it came to be a day honoring some early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine. However, it has become a day of romance and friendship for many years. If you go into any grocery store, you will see floral arrangements, balloons, cards, and chocolate candy displays encouraging you to buy a Valentine for your favorite person. But the best way to celebrate is to share a Bible Verse for Valentine’s Day.
A Day to Celebrate Everyone
When I attended elementary school, every child was expected to bring Valentine’s card for their classmate. It was important that no one is left out. Just like it is important for every classmate to be included in receiving a little love, it is important for the 8 billion people in the world, as reported by Worldometer, to receive love. As Christ’s followers, the Bible identifies many ways that we receive and give love.
Bible Verses for Valentine's Day
We learn what true love looks like by looking to the Lord. He is our best example. We love Him by loving others.
God's Love is Generous and Undeserved
- Psalm 103:17-18: “But the steadfast love of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear him, and his righteousness to children’s children, to those who keep his covenant and remember to do his commandments.”
- John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
- Romans 5:8: “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
- Jeremiah 31:3: “I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore, I have continued my faithfulness to you.”
The Bible Shares for Us to Love Others
- John 13:34-35: “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”
- I John 4:19: “We love because he first loved us.”
- I John 4:12: “No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God abides in us and his love is perfected in us.”
- I John 3:1a: “See what kind of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God; and so we are…”
- Ephesians 5:1-2: “Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children. And walk in love, as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us, a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.”
More Bible Verses for Valentine's Day
We are all made to love and to be loved. God’s love shapes us, heals us, and grows us.
Love is wonderful to share, especially with those special relationships we have in our family and with our friends.
The Love of a Friend
- John 15:12-13: “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”
- I John 4:7: “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God.”
Husbands and Wives
- Ephesians 5:25-28: “Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her, that he might sanctify her, having cleansed her by the washing of water with the word, so that he might present the church to himself in splendor, without spot or wrinkle or any such thing, that she might be holy and without blemish. In the same way husbands should love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself.”
- 1 Corinthians 13:4-8: “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends. As for prophecies, they will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will pass away.”
- 1 Corinthians 13:13: “So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”
- Proverbs 31:30-31: “Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain,
but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands,
and let her works praise her in the gates.”
Family Love
- Psalm 127:3: “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord,
the fruit of the womb a reward.”
- Psalm 103:13: “As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him.”
- Exodus 20:12: “Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you.”
- Proverbs 3:12: “for the Lord reproves him whom he loves, as a father the son in whom he delights.”
Conclusion on Bible Verses for Valentine's Day
Would you take a moment and think about how you can share the Love of God through Bible verses for Valentine’s Day? And remember any day is a great day to share love. Let them see the love of God through you on Valentine’s Day or any day.
As Valentine’s Day approaches would you take a moment and think about how you can share the Love of God. Let them see the love of God through you. Be someone’s Valentine!
- Colossians 3:14: “And above all these put-on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.”