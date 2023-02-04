Forced Pregnancy and Abortion

We have heard the word forced pregnancy tossed about. But what does that mean? Some people are equating the lack of abortion access to forced pregnancy. Equality Now says it this way:

“Forced pregnancy is defined as when a woman or girl becomes pregnant without having sought or desired it, and abortion is denied, hindered, delayed or made difficult.

Some of these pregnancies are caused by a lack of sexual education, access to contraception, or mistake. Still, many of them, especially among young girls, are caused by sexual violence, often perpetrated by relatives or acquaintances.”

The ACLU writes it this way,

“Laws that prevent people from making their own decisions about whether to continue a pregnancy or have an abortion amount to forced pregnancy.”

Both of those definitions are vague and arbitrary. If a woman didn’t expect to get pregnant but is happy in the end to give birth—does that equal forced pregnancy? Or is it only for women who never wanted pregnancy? (Study showed that 96% of women who could not get an abortion after giving birth no longer wanted one.) Also, what constitutes if abortion is hindered or delayed? Was that a long drive to the abortion clinic or a long wait in the lobby? What about the reference to pregnancy because of a mistake? We must look for a clear definition rather than vaguely throwing around alarming terms.