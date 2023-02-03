How to Help Kids in Foster Care as Gen Z

As a young adult, it can feel like we don’t know how to help kids in foster care. Many of us aren’t at an age to be foster parents. Likewise, we may not even be in an environment where we often interact with foster families. It can feel like a mountain to conquer, but we are not helpless to conquer it. Does our age make us useless in this cause?

1 Timothy 4:12 says, “Let no one despise you for your youth, but set the believers an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity.” But how do we set an example and make an impact when we don’t even know where to start?

It may feel like there is nothing Gen Z can do to be involved in foster care. But, only our generation can change that. Here are some specific needs in foster care that we are equipped to fill: not despite our age but because of our age.