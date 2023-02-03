How to Help Kids in Foster Care as Gen Z

As a young adult, it can feel like we don’t know how to help kids in foster care. Many of us aren’t at an age to be foster parents. Likewise, we may not even be in an environment where we often interact with foster families. It can feel like a mountain to conquer, but we are not helpless to conquer it. Does our age make us useless in this cause?
1 Timothy 4:12 says, “Let no one despise you for your youth, but set the believers an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity.” But how do we set an example and make an impact when we don’t even know where to start?
It may feel like there is nothing Gen Z can do to be involved in foster care. But, only our generation can change that. Here are some specific needs in foster care that we are equipped to fill: not despite our age but because of our age.
Volunteer Time
First, there are likely foster care organizations in your area looking for volunteers. A simple Google search might reveal some amazing organizations one hasn’t heard of yet. Additionally, here are a few places to start:
- Supporting foster care can start with your neighbors. If someone in your life is involved in foster care, start by asking them how you can volunteer your time. Something as simple as a meal, a grocery run or spending time with their child can positively impact foster families.
- Foster care closets provide clothing, shoes, toys, furniture and accessories for children in foster care from infancy to those aging out of the system. They are located all over the United States and often need volunteers. In addition, they need people to organize clothing or walk through the store with the families as a personal shopper. Children in foster care often don’t have many outfits. Additionally, they typically must carry their belongings in a trash bag. Receiving new belongings to call their own can be a beautiful and emotional experience.
As young adults, not many years removed from their age, we are in the unique position to be a reinforcement of confidence. We may not fill the role of caregiver, but we can fill the vital role of friend.
Fundraise
The unique thing about raising funds is there is room to be creative. Also, it is an encouraging way to involve other people our age. Organizing an event or concert, creating something to sell or hosting a garage sale are fun and simple ways to make an impact while including friends and peers.
Downtown Singing, a student-led worship service in my college town, hold a unique fundraiser that asks students to put away their phones. Then, for every phone left at a table outside the auditorium during the worship service, $1 is donated to Sparrow’s Promise, a local foster care nonprofit. This means that hundreds of Gen Z students are impacting the state of foster care in their community every Sunday by a simple task.
Be Creative and Use Your Talents
The best way to find out how we can help is to reach out and ask. Our unique talents can be an excellent fit for the needs of our local foster care organizations. Reaching out to adoption agencies and nonprofit organizations creates unique ways to apply your skills and talents.
Some examples of specific needs are photographers for adoption agencies, creating welcome boxes for children moving to a new home or using your unique skills to raise funds.
Mentor
If there is already a child in foster care that you interact with, you have the opportunity to be their friend or mentor. As Gen Z, we are not as far removed in age and can be an important reinforcement of care and confidence. Children in foster care may have lost many friendships or people that they were close to. So, it is important that they have people besides their caregivers who show them that they are worthy of friendship, care and love.
CASA Volunteering
We don’t have to be foster parents to advocate for children in foster care. For those older than 21, becoming a court-appointed special advocate may be a calling. A CASA volunteer stays with a child or set of siblings who have been brought before the court for abuse or neglect throughout their time in foster care. Their task as a trained volunteer is to advocate for these children. Additionally, a CASA volunteer functions as another set of “eyes and ears” for the court by interacting with everyone in the child’s life. Then, they meet with the child multiple times a week, report findings to the court, help the child understand what is happening and attend and document court proceedings. This volunteer is critical in a child’s time in foster care.
Work With Your Church
Lastly, get involved with church leadership! The most powerful people in encouraging Gen Z to be involved in foster care is Gen Z. Working with local churches or schools is a great way to get ourselves involved alongside our generation. Church congregations can be strong forces for change in their community and may just need someone to jump in and lead. Plus, many organizations will work alongside churches to organize fundraisers, suitcase campaigns and other donation drives.
As Generation Z, we may not be in a place to be foster parents. However, now we know how to help kids in foster care, specifically because of our age. We are uniquely positioned to be friends, mentors, advocates, and cheerleaders. Our age is only a barrier when we let it stop us from making an impact.