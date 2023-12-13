Empathy is the Fourth Step to Conflict Resolution in L.U.V.E.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Empathy is entering into another person’s world and feeling with that person, rather than feeling sorry for him or her. This is what the apostle Paul was encouraging us to do when he wrote, “Bear one another’s burdens” (Galatians 6:2). Empathy is more than feeling sorry that your spouse is burdened or troubled. Empathy takes place as you carry your spouse’s burdens. It says, “I feel your pain.”

Christians Should Express Empathy as Jesus Did

Empathy expresses connection on a much deeper emotional level. Watch how Christ modeled the gift of empathy with His close friends when His good friend Lazarus died. “When Jesus saw her [Mary] weeping, and the Jews who had come with her also weeping, he was deeply moved in his spirit and greatly troubled. And he said, ‘Where have you laid him?’ They said to him, ‘Lord, come and see.’ Jesus wept” (John 11:33-35).

Isn’t it fascinating how the shortest verse in the Bible, “Jesus wept,” is also the best illustration of empathy? I’m convinced that Jesus knew He was going to raise Lazarus from the dead. Jesus already had the perfect solution in mind for the problem He encountered. He didn’t try to calm down the family when He found them weeping and agonizing over the loss of their brother. Instead of trying to relieve their pain by talking about the solution or how He was going to fix the problem, Jesus modeled empathy. Jesus wept. After Christ’s empathy, the Jewish people watching exclaimed, “See how he loved him!” (John 11:36).