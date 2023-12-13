Apology is the Fifth Step to Conflict Resolution in L.U.V.E.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How Do You Apologize After Conflict?

The final step in L.U.V.E. talk is to make an apology.

Some people struggle to apologize because of pride and selfishness. For others, never being wrong gives power and moral superiority, or at least the illusion of it. Some individuals can’t forgive because they don’t want their spouse to forget how much they were hurt. It’s like they’re thinking, If I forgive you, you’ll forget how much you hurt me, and I’ll get wounded again.

I was guilty of another issue. My problem was that I got to a place in our marriage where I would instantly offer an apology to my wife, Erin, the moment we got into an argument. That’s a good thing, you might be thinking. In some ways, you’re right. A heartfelt apology based on a deep understanding of how you hurt or frustrated your spouse is a great thing. However, that’s not at all what I was doing. I became great at using the words I’m sorry to manipulate my wife.

I also learned pretty quickly in my marriage that when Erin was upset or frustrated with me, if I simply told her that I was sorry, the conflict would go away. The problem was that I didn’t feel convicted or remorseful about what I had done. I was simply trying to make the uncomfortable situation or the guilty feelings disappear. But my seemingly brilliant strategy never brought Erin and me into the levels of deep intimacy that I really wanted. It just put an end to the awkwardness or unpleasantness of conflict. I was trading peace for real intimacy.

Forgiveness is vital in marriage. The key is that we need to seek an apology after we truly understand our spouse’s heart. This is why seeking forgiveness is the final step in the journey toward intimacy.