Give 2X the Families Hope

Double your gift for struggling families!

[Click Here to Help Families]
Yes, I will give families hope this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Give Hope!

Save 2X the moms and babies!

[Click Here to Save Lives]
Yes, I will save TWICE the babies this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Give 2X the Families Hope

Double your gift for
struggling families!

$30
$60
$120
$240
$
DONATE
Save 2X the Lives!
Double your gift
to save babies!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
DONATE
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Validation is the Third Step to Conflict Resolution in L.U.V.E.

  • By Greg Smalley
Share:
Photo of a man holding a woman as she smiles, having received emotional validation in their marriage instead of more examples of gaslighting.
Validation is safely allowing your spouse to share his or her thoughts and feelings. The message is that it's okay to think and feel the way he or she does.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

The term “gaslighting” has been thrown around in relationships for years, but what are we really looking for in place of gaslighting? The opposite of gaslighting in marriage is emotional validation — and validation in marriage is essential to conflict resolution. We know gaslighting is unhealthy, but many of us do it in marriage without realizing. So here are some examples of how to validate your spouse emotionally instead of gaslighting him or her.

Table of Contents

Gaslighting Examples

Validation is an opportunity to communicate that your spouse’s heart and emotions are important to you, regardless of whether you agree or they make sense to you. When you validate your spouse, you recognize, value, and accept his or her deepest thoughts, opinions, ideas, beliefs, and emotions.

Invalidation, on the other hand, is to reject, debate, minimize, demean, judge, or try to fix someone’s emotions. Counselors use the expression “gaslighting” to describe efforts to gradually manipulate someone into doubting his or her own reality or to trick a person into believing he or she is insane. Gaslighting is a great demonstration of invalidation. Here’s a list gleaned from eqi.org, a site about emotional intelligence, of things people say — some intentional, some unintentional — to invalidate a spouse:

  • “You’re so sensitive.”
  • “That’s ridiculous. You shouldn’t feel that way.”
  • “It’s no big deal. Why do you get so emotional?”
  • “Lighten up. You’re overreacting.”
  • “Can’t you take a joke?”
  • “Relax. Stop freaking out!”
  • “You are not being rational.”
  • “It’s nothing to get upset over. You shouldn’t let it bother you.”
  • “You should be over that by now.”

That is a pretty sobering list. When I first read through these invalidating statements, I cringed as I realized how many of the phrases I had used with my own loved ones — especially my wife, Erin. Sadly, I’m sure I’ve sent the message to Erin that not only were her feelings wrong, but there was something wrong with her. This is the gaslighting part of what I was unintentionally doing to my wife.

What Validation Actually Looks Like

Validation is modeled in marriage when we safely allow our spouse to share his or her thoughts and feelings. The message is that it’s okay to think or feel the way he or she does. Validation occurs when we help our spouse feel unconditionally accepted.

Most of us truly want to validate our spouse when he or she is frustrated or hurting, but often we don’t know how to offer validation or we start to give advice. I have usually found that if I validate Erin, she is able to work out her own emotional problems faster than if I give her advice. This can be difficult for me, because Erin’s emotions or perspectives often push my buttons. I get defensive or go into fix-it mode so quickly that it keeps me from validating her.

To battle my natural tendency to debate and problem-solve Erin’s feelings, I remind myself of the truism, “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” I have to constantly remember that Erin won’t care about my perspective, my emotions, or my idea for a solution until she feels that I care about her.

I’ve found there are three powerful ways for couples to validate each other:

Discover Your Love Style

In this two-part broadcast, listen as counselors Milan and Kay Yerkovich offer helpful insights on learning how you show love to others, particularly your spouse, and explain what steps you can take toward loving like God does and breaking negative patterns to create a deeper, richer marriage.
Take me to Part One

1. Repeat Back What You Hear Your Spouse Saying

A great deal of validation occurs if you get good at reflecting or repeating back what your spouse is saying:

  • “So what I hear you saying is ___.”
  • “Is that what you are saying?”
  • “Am I understanding you right?”
  • “It sounds like ___ is really important to you.”
  • “So what bothered you was that ___?”

What stops couples from making these validating statements? Some people have a difficult time reflecting back what their spouse is saying because they fear it means they agree with that perspective or interpretation of the facts. Don’t forget, validation says, “You matter to me, regardless of whether I agree with your perspective or whether your feelings make sense to me.” When you disagree with the facts or opinions that your spouse is sharing, the key is to focus on his or her feelings.

2. Acknowledge the Underlying Emotion Your Spouse Communicates

I can debate for hours the particulars, specifics, figures, statements, and events as Erin sees them. This gets us nowhere fast, and we both walk away feeling disconnected. However, I have another goal — to focus on Erin’s emotions. Her feelings are not debatable. They are what they are — the voice of her heart. And I can choose to care about her heart. This not only helps her feel safe, it also takes us to a deeper level of intimacy. To understand your spouse’s emotions, try using phrases like:

  • “That sounds frustrating/discouraging/like it would really hurt.”
  • “That must have been scary.”
  • “How strongly are you feeling that (on a scale of 0 to 10)?”
  • “So you really felt ___?”
  • “It sounds like you are really feeling ___.”
  • “How else did you feel?”
  • “How did you feel when ___ happened?”

This kind of questioning helps validate your spouse’s feelings. But when you question, disagree, debate, or argue with how he or she feels, you completely invalidate your spouse. On the other hand, it’s extremely powerful when you allow your spouse to experience his or her true feelings and validate his or her emotions.

3. Accept and Validate Your Spouse’s Feelings and Perspective

Once you understand your husband’s or wife’s perspective and emotions, you can follow the reflective listening with a simple statement like:

  • “It makes sense to me that you are feeling that way.”
  • “I would feel the same way.”
  • “I can understand why you feel that way.”
  • “What you are saying matters to me.”
  • “Your feelings are really important.”

When one spouse does not object to or argue with the other’s feelings, but accepts him or her with validation, the other spouse feels truly loved. One spouse’s validating attitude confirms that the other spouse has a right to feel the way he or she does.

The Difference Between Validation and Being a Doormat

Remember, you can validate your spouse’s point of view while still possessing a different viewpoint. When I say, “Erin, I really understand that you are hurting, that this has wounded you,” I am not necessarily saying, “Erin, I agree with you, and I was wrong.” Rather, I am saying, “I could tell that this really hurt you, and your feelings mean the world to me. I care about how you feel!” It’s also important that you verbally communicate that you are with your spouse — on the same page and on the same team.

The more you listen to and validate your spouse’s thoughts and feelings, the more connected you will feel. The final step toward true intimacy and deep connection in a relationship takes place when you empathize with your spouse.

Articles in This Series:

Excerpted from Fight Your Way to a Better Marriage, used by permission, Howard Books. © 2012, 2023 Greg Smalley.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Focus on the Family promotional ad for intentional parenting

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series
Promotion for Ray Vander Laan's Discipleship Study
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

Communication StrugglesHealthy ConflictMarital CommunicationMarriage

You May Also Like
Communication Struggles

4 Steps to Deal With Conflict in Your Marriage

Conflict is inevitable in marriage and can create damage or discovery — we choose which it will be. Discovery means learning new ideas, approaches and solutions if we fight together for our marriage.

May 4, 2018
Communication Struggles

A Better Way to Resolve Conflict

If your approach to conflict resolution is going nowhere, you may need a heart change. Resolving conflict positively isn’t as easy as simply deciding to speak gently and humbly. Try these five ideas.

March 1, 2019
Communication Struggles

A Ridiculously Good Life

Nick Vujicic and his wife, Kanae, have a marriage that includes some serious challenges, but the hard work of keeping their relationship vibrant is no different from that of any other couple.

December 22, 2016
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin