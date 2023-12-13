Validation is the Third Step to Conflict Resolution in L.U.V.E.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

The term “gaslighting” has been thrown around in relationships for years, but what are we really looking for in place of gaslighting? The opposite of gaslighting in marriage is emotional validation — and validation in marriage is essential to conflict resolution. We know gaslighting is unhealthy, but many of us do it in marriage without realizing. So here are some examples of how to validate your spouse emotionally instead of gaslighting him or her.

Gaslighting Examples

Validation is an opportunity to communicate that your spouse’s heart and emotions are important to you, regardless of whether you agree or they make sense to you. When you validate your spouse, you recognize, value, and accept his or her deepest thoughts, opinions, ideas, beliefs, and emotions.

Invalidation, on the other hand, is to reject, debate, minimize, demean, judge, or try to fix someone’s emotions. Counselors use the expression “gaslighting” to describe efforts to gradually manipulate someone into doubting his or her own reality or to trick a person into believing he or she is insane. Gaslighting is a great demonstration of invalidation. Here’s a list gleaned from eqi.org, a site about emotional intelligence, of things people say — some intentional, some unintentional — to invalidate a spouse:

“You’re so sensitive.”

“That’s ridiculous. You shouldn’t feel that way.”

“It’s no big deal. Why do you get so emotional?”

“Lighten up. You’re overreacting.”

“Can’t you take a joke?”

“Relax. Stop freaking out!”

“You are not being rational.”

“It’s nothing to get upset over. You shouldn’t let it bother you.”

“You should be over that by now.”

That is a pretty sobering list. When I first read through these invalidating statements, I cringed as I realized how many of the phrases I had used with my own loved ones — especially my wife, Erin. Sadly, I’m sure I’ve sent the message to Erin that not only were her feelings wrong, but there was something wrong with her. This is the gaslighting part of what I was unintentionally doing to my wife.

What Validation Actually Looks Like

Validation is modeled in marriage when we safely allow our spouse to share his or her thoughts and feelings. The message is that it’s okay to think or feel the way he or she does. Validation occurs when we help our spouse feel unconditionally accepted.

Most of us truly want to validate our spouse when he or she is frustrated or hurting, but often we don’t know how to offer validation or we start to give advice. I have usually found that if I validate Erin, she is able to work out her own emotional problems faster than if I give her advice. This can be difficult for me, because Erin’s emotions or perspectives often push my buttons. I get defensive or go into fix-it mode so quickly that it keeps me from validating her.

To battle my natural tendency to debate and problem-solve Erin’s feelings, I remind myself of the truism, “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” I have to constantly remember that Erin won’t care about my perspective, my emotions, or my idea for a solution until she feels that I care about her.

I’ve found there are three powerful ways for couples to validate each other: