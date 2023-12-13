Understanding is the Second Step to Conflict Resolution in L.U.V.E.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

One morning Tom found that the battery in his new car had died because he’d left the lights on overnight. He quickly ran back inside the house to ask his wife, Tracy, to help him start the car. Since Tom was in a hurry to get to work, he decided against taking the extra time to use the jumper cables.

“You get into your car” — he pointed to Tracy’s prehistoric oversize gas-guzzler — “and push my car.”

“Do you think that’s a good idea?” Tracy asked, somewhat perplexed.

“It’s the fastest way,” Tom quickly explained while getting back into his car. “Since I have an automatic transmission, you’ll need to push me going at least 30 miles an hour for it to start. Now hurry. I’m going to be late!”

“Wait … How?” Tracy tried to ask as Tom’s door shut. “Men!” she yelled while rolling her eyes in the exasperated way that most women do in response to their husband’s crazy ideas.

Tom impatiently tapped on his steering wheel as Tracy slowly started her car and drove off. He started fuming as he watched Tracy disappear around the corner. Where is she going? he wondered. Doesn’t she realize that I’m in a hurry?

After about 30 seconds, Tracy’s car finally appeared in the rearview mirror.

Tom’s eyes widened in horror as he helplessly watched Tracy drive straight at him. At that moment he realized he probably should have been clearer. Tracy slammed into his new car going 30 miles an hour — precisely as he’d instructed.

This story is only an urban legend, but it illustrates how challenging communication can be as we seek to understand our spouse. That shouldn’t be news to anyone in a significant relationship.