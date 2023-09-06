Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

To Resolve Conflict, Open Your Heart

  • By Greg Smalley
Share:
A woman holds a paper heart and a man holds the key. They can resolve their relational conflict because they know how to open their hearts to each other.
Before you can begin to talk over the conflict like reasonable, loving adults, you have to pry your closed hearts open again.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Conflict is a common and totally normal part of married life, but that doesn’t mean we can leave it unresolved. When you find yourself in the middle of a contentious situation, your heart starts to close up in an attempt to protect itself. And that’s how we end up saying hurtful things, things we may not even mean. We’ve lost our empathy in that moment. The key to resolving conflict is to open your heart back up to your spouse.

Article at a glance:

  1. What a “snap” can do to a situation.

    A snap is the moment where a normal situation turns into conflict. There are so many ordinary or pleasant situations, that can turn ugly– fast.

  2. Protect your buttons to dodge conflict.

    You understandably get upset when people push your buttons. Nevertheless, you are the one responsible for how you act when those buttons are pushed. Be aware of what is happening inside you when someone pushes your buttons. Break the reactive cycle of conflict.

  3. Recovering in the middle of conflict.

    When you find yourself in the midst of conflict, don’t let it carry you away. Take a moment to cool off, identify your emotions, and discover what’s really going on under the surface.

The Snap

My wife, Erin, our 17-year-old daughter, Murphy, and I were in Japan to present a marriage seminar. We arrived a few days early so we could see some of Tokyo.

One of the can’t-miss attractions was a beautiful park called Meiji Shrine — a sprawling complex filled with ponds, old bridges and seemingly miles of paths. We put that on our itinerary and, in preparation for our daytrip, I researched how to walk there from our hotel, the best paths to take in the park and other details. I planned it perfectly, if I say so myself.

Or so I thought. We lost our way a few times on the way to the park (my fault), and once we arrived, we were pretty exhausted. We walked through the entrance gate and almost immediately came to a fork in the road.

I wasn’t surprised. I’d studied the map and planned on taking the “long way,” which led to a beautiful bridge overlooking a gorgeous pond — perfect selfie location!

But when we arrived at the fork, Erin and Murphy wanted to take the shortest route. So, instead of following me as I turned down the path that I had mapped out, Erin and Murphy started walking the other way.

“You’re going the wrong way,” I told them.

“We’re tired,” they said in unison, “and this looks like the shortest route.”

“But this way is the more picturesque way, and I want to have a family picture by the bridge and pond.”

“But we’re exhausted,” Erin said.

I could feel my blood beginning to boil. “Fine,” I snapped, “let’s go your way.” And I stomped down their route. Not the best way to resolve conflict, I admit.

The Snap’s Consequences

I think Erin and Murphy were stunned by my reaction. Once they realized how important the “scenic” route was, they started walking in that direction — my “planned” route. But I was already huffing and puffing down the shorter path, not even looking back because I was angry with both of them.

Once I realized that they didn’t plan on following me, I really got upset and wanted to “teach them a lesson.” I knew, from my map study, that the paths would eventually merge together. I figured I’d stomp and sulk the “short” way and meet up with the girls later, where they’d grovel and ask my forgiveness.

But when I reached the spot where I figured we’d meet, the girls weren’t there. After waiting a few minutes, I realized something awful: My wife and daughter were lost in the middle of Japan.

I was going to be in big trouble.

Resolve Conflict by Protecting Buttons

When we argue, it’s rarely about what we think it’s about. Surface topics may appear to be what’s driving the conflict, but that’s an illusion. What really happens is that a “button” is pushed — a fight touches on a sensitive topic or a long-hidden wound. We all have buttons throughout our psyches, and boy, is it easy to push them.

These buttons are often deep insecurities: feeling unloved or rejected, abandoned or misunderstood. Our buttons are pushed when we feel like we’re failing. Like we’re failures.

Once a button is pushed, our hearts close instantly. It’s like one of those little roly-poly bugs — they just fold in on themselves and prying them open is difficult.

I’d shut up like a roly-poly in Tokyo. My anger turned to worry quickly, but, after 30 minutes of looking, I finally saw them — exiting Meiji’s main shrine. That shrine was the whole reason we wanted to visit this place. And they’d done it without me. I didn’t care about resolving the conflict anymore. My buttons were pushed again.

“Where were you guys?” I shouted.

“Once you left us,” Erin sarcastically answered, “we just kept on walking. We assumed that you would eventually show up and apologize.”

“Apologize!” I reacted, “Me? You’re the ones who left me!”

I’ll spare you the rest of the conversation. I’m certain that you can imagine how our conflict quickly spiraled downward.

Image for Fight Your Way signup page

How Healthy is the Conflict in Your Marriage?

No matter how much you and your spouse love each other, you’re going to disagree about things. Many people try to shy away from conflict or avoid it altogether, but what if conflict was actually healthy for your relationship? This free seven-part video series from Focus on the Family can help you and your spouse use conflict in a positive way to learn about each other and strengthen your marriage.
Start the FREE Series

Recovering in the Middle of Conflict

Once it begins, conflict — or should I say, “combat” — is hard to defuse. Before you can begin to talk over the conflict like reasonable, loving adults, you have to pry those closed hearts open.

That’s what Erin, Murphy, and I did on the long walk back to the hotel. We stopped accusing each other and instead looked at ourselves — looked at what Jesus called “the log” in our own eyes.

Over the years, Erin and I have figured out three simple steps that can help open our hearts:

First, Call a Timeout So You Can Cool Off

Instead of continuing to argue, hit pause. Get away from each other and de-escalate your emotions. “A fool gives full vent to his spirit, but a wise man quietly holds it back,” Solomon wrote in Proverbs 29:11. Take a walk. Go for a run. Listen to some music. Pray. But as you create some space, make sure to let the other person know that you’re taking a timeout to open your heart and that you’ll be back later to finish the discussion.

Second, Identify Your Emotions and Process Their Information

When you’re hurt and frustrated, your thoughts are centered on the other person in the worst sort of way. If you’re going to pry your heart open, you have to shift from your spouse to you, in a “log in your own eye” sort of way. It’s like David suggests in Psalm 4:4: “Be angry, and do not sin; ponder in your own hearts on your beds, and be silent.” During your timeout, ask yourself, What button just got pushed? Identify the emotion. This will help you calm down.

After the Meiji Shrine, I started trying to put a name to what I was feeling. I tried to identify my buttons that had been pushed. I realized that I felt disrespected and unappreciated. I’d spent a lot time researching the attractions at the park. It felt as if Erin and Murphy didn’t respect or appreciate how much work I’d put into figuring out all of the details.

Third, Discover the Truth So Your Heart Is Willing to Resolve Conflict

Emotions are powerful things, but they represent nothing more than information. We should never mindlessly act on any information without evaluating it first.

The best way to evaluate your emotions or feelings (the buttons) is to take that information to the Lord. Remember that as humans, we are not the source of truth. If we try to determine the validity of our emotions and thoughts about our spouse without bringing God into the equation, we are at risk for believing lies.

I don’t want to trust my own interpretations and perceptions of what my wife does; I want God’s perspective because ultimately He is the source of truth (John 14:6).

Resolve Conflict Intentionally

As I walked and prayed, God showed me the truth: I saw that Erin and Murphy were simply tired. They weren’t trying to disrespect me. And then, armed with God’s truth, my heart opened up — I wanted to resolve the conflict between us. As the three of us walked, I asked if we could talk about what had happened at that fork in the path.

Erin talked about how she felt misunderstood and misjudged — her own set of buttons. Murphy felt controlled and abandoned. It crushed me to think that my own daughter felt abandoned by me, her father.

I listened. I validated. And I empathized. Because I had taken those three steps, I was in a place where I could listen and respond in a healing, rather than hurtful, way. And this helped their hearts open, too. We wound up hugging in the middle of the sidewalk, right there in downtown Tokyo.

Certainly we didn’t handle the beginning of the Tokyo argument well. But in conflict, what ultimately matters most is not how you begin, but how you end.

© 2017,2023 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

Communication StrugglesCommunication StylesFightingMarital CommunicationMarriage

You May Also Like

Photo. What is intimacy? This photo of a wife laying on her husband's lap, as they laugh together shows their closeness.
Communication Styles

What Is Intimacy?

What is intimacy? What is the definition of intimacy? Sometimes people will do just about anything to get close to someone they find interesting, intriguing,

July 5, 2023
Communication Struggles

4 Steps to Deal With Conflict in Your Marriage

Conflict is inevitable in marriage and can create damage or discovery — we choose which it will be. Discovery means learning new ideas, approaches and solutions if we fight together for our marriage.

May 4, 2018
Picture of 50 Guilt Free Resolutions upload
Communication Styles

50 Guilt-Free Resolutions

Resolutions can enrich and enliven your family life. Try these (guilt not included).

August 1, 2017
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin