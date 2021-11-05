When Abortion Isn’t an Option

But I wasn’t interested in having an abortion. That didn’t go over so well.

“No offense, but really, why don’t you have an abortion?” one of my classmates asked.

“Why won’t you just consider an abortion?” a friend told me.

It was as though they couldn’t hear their own words.

I grew impatient as I gave the same reply over and over, “Because this is my baby!” In all the abortion discussions I had, I felt I was defending my daughter’s right to live.

When I worked up the nerve to tell my parents, it felt more of a relief. I knew they would support me in choosing not to abort my baby.

Looking back, I have never once regretted or even questioned that decision. What boggles my mind, though, is how incredibly sure I was. Though young, I was unwavering in my resolve. What I didn’t realize until years later was that God had been preparing me for this event long before I was born.