Family Focus Newsletter | February 2024

Greetings from Focus on the Family! I hope these first few weeks of 2024 are going well for you and your loved ones. The beginning of a new year can be so exciting and full of anticipation for what the Lord has in store — or, depending on our circumstances, it can be characterized by uncertainty as we journey through difficult trials and wonder how things will play out in the coming months.

Whatever you may be facing, it’s my prayer that you are looking ahead with great peace in the assurance of our Heavenly Father’s sovereign care. May we all live each day according to the exhortation offered by the writer of Hebrews: “Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need” (Hebrews 4:16).

We are grateful for friends like you who help serve as a conduit to divine help and healing so that families can learn to thrive in Christ. Your generosity shares the life-changing hope of God’s Word when they need it the most through episodes of Focus on the Family with Jim Daly. Your support sends the encouragement of Christ right into their car, kitchen, office or anywhere all over the world.

Our very first broadcast aired on March 26, 1977. Hosted by Focus on the Family founder Dr. James Dobson, it was carried by 40 stations — but by 1980 it was being heard on 200 stations and was formatted as a daily 15-minute program. The following year our “Focus on the Family” broadcast was lengthened to 30 minutes per episode. I first stepped behind the microphone in 2010. Now, alongside my co-host, John Fuller, I have the honor of hosting a daily broadcast that is heard by more than 6 million listeners each week on nearly 2,000 radio stations across the country.

Through the broadcast, you deliver encouragement, wisdom, and even humor to millions of folks on a regular basis. The broadcast tackles a variety of family-related subjects, in addition to the occasional interview pertaining to important legislative issues that impact families. It’s a privilege to feature guests with expertise and inspiring testimonies, whose experiences have uniquely positioned them to “comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which [they themselves] are comforted by God” (2 Corinthians 1:4).

Testimonies over the years show God at work! I’ve lost count of the number of times listeners have reported that one of our programs addressed the very topic they to hear in a desperate moment. I’d like to share just two of the accounts that have reached us in recent months:

My cousin was pregnant and the few physicians she met with at the time said the baby would most likely not live. That being the case, they tried to convince her to abort her child. She was devastated but held strongly to her belief and morals. Nonetheless, she felt very alone. Meanwhile, I was listening to Focus on the Family broadcasts on my way to work. This goes back to when Dr. Dobson was still on the air. I convinced my cousin to connect with one of your precious, compassionate counselors, and she did. It changed everything for her — she received the prayer, encouragement, and advice she most desperately needed. Today her son is in his late 20s and is an ambassador for God’s kingdom. On a more personal note, the Focus on the Family broadcasts I’d listened to every day provided help and hope for me when I was going through my own heartache. They helped me grow and brought me closer to the Lord. God has since blessed me with a wonderful, godly man to whom I’ve been married for 25 years. When we were deciding what charities to give to, without question, I immediately chose Focus on the Family so that others in need would be able to find the same help my cousin and I did. –Evelyn

Isn’t it incredible to think that our broadcast prompted a woman to connect her frightened, pregnant cousin to one of our counselors — and that at-risk baby is now a young man who loves and serves the Lord.

There are countless other families and individuals around the world whose lives have been touched and changed — and who have even received eternal salvation — through our radio outreach you provide.

As a non-profit ministry, broadcasts are only possible through the generosity of friends like you. It takes just $17 to air one Focus on the Family episode. Your gift today will share the transformative messages of God’s Word wherever and whenever today’s families need encouragement and hope.

You’ll offer guidance on marriage, parenting, cultural issues and more. Each episode you provide will mean the world to hurting couples, bewildered parents, and individuals in crisis.

If your own family is walking through a challenging season, we’d love to come alongside you in any way we’re able. Call 1-800-A-FAMILY (232-6459) or email to [email protected]. You can find information at www.focusonthefamily.com.

The love, support, and prayers of friends like you mean more than words can convey. May the Lord’s blessings be with you and all your loved ones this month and throughout the days to come.

God bless you!

Jim Daly

President