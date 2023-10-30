Family Focus Newsletter | November 2023

Greetings from Focus on the Family! I hope you and your loved ones have had a good year and are looking forward with anticipation to the upcoming holiday season. Thanksgiving is such a wonderful time to celebrate all of God’s many blessings to us and to express our gratitude for His goodness and faithfulness.

I realize, however, that you might be walking through a season in which the word “celebration” doesn’t exactly fit. Maybe you’re experiencing financial difficulty, navigating health issues, or even grieving the loss of a loved one. Whatever your situation, I pray you can rest in the Lord’s sovereign care and that this passage from Philippians 4:4-7 brings you a measure of solace:

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice … The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Don’t we all need the peace of God daily? As I look around at our world and see the cultural turmoil and ever-growing hostility to biblical values, I’m reminded of this. And with Thanksgiving approaching, I’m especially challenged to focus my heart on gratitude to the Lord for His many blessings — and not just the material blessings He’s provided, but the spiritual riches He’s lavished upon each one of us who claims Christ as Savior and Lord.

Speaking of material blessings, have you noticed that today’s consumer is confronted with nearly endless choices — such as the “latest and greatest” technology, every movie and TV show known to man, packed grocery stores, and any item you could ever dream of ready to be shipped with the click of a button?

I can’t help but wonder, however, if the ease and convenience we enjoy have caused a dearth of genuine contentment and gratitude. We believe we are owed certain things that God has never promised. In a word, we become entitled.

Our grandparents certainly understood this principle. After all, no one could live through the Great Depression without learning that a decent pair of shoes or a hot meal were blessings that should never be taken for granted.

Now, we roam around the grocery store and mindlessly fill our carts. Our refrigerators, closets, and garages are full to overflowing — and yet Westerners are notoriously unhappy, anxious, and discontented. Why is that?

I believe the reason can be traced to Jesus’ timely warning offered in Luke 12:15: “…Take care, and be on your guard against all covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.” Is it possible that we are living at a time when materialism has overtaken developed nations to the point that we no longer know what it means to be content with the simple blessings God sends our way — such as family, friends, faith, a roof over our heads, food on the table, and the freedom to worship freely?

As I’ve traveled internationally, I’ve seen some of our brothers and sisters around the world who are living in extreme poverty or suffering under intense persecution. Despite having very little, I’ve seen the joy on their faces because they know Jesus Christ. They look toward an eternity in which “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more…” (Revelation 21:4).

What’s more, they express gratitude to the Lord — not for their trials, but during them. They recognize that God’s promises stand, and that the salvation He extends through Christ has ultimately conquered all sin, heartache, sorrow, and even death itself. Suffering believers who choose to give thanks to God embody the Gospel itself.

Gratitude leads to contentment, and contentment begets even more gratitude. Can we, as the people of God, learn to live with either plenty or scarcity with a posture of thanksgiving? Scripture teaches that we can — and are called to do so.

As we seek to live out our days with joyful, grateful, and contented hearts, our families can be one of the greatest vehicles God uses to keep our eyes fixed gratefully on Him.

