A Personal Touch for Families in Search of Answers

  • By Scott Johnson
Three images of Focus on the Family Family Help Specialists
Anneka Jack / Focus on the Family
Family help specialists serve on the ministry’s front lines, providing a listening ear and timely assistance  to hurting families

“We were stunned to learn of a heartbreaking situation involving our son. We weren’t sure where to turn.”

That’s how Carrie describes the desperate circumstances she and her husband were facing that led her to call Focus on the Family for help.

“The woman who spoke with me was caring and compassionate,” Carrie says. “She listened attentively and reassured me that we’re not alone; other families find themselves walking the same path we’re now on.” 

The Focus staff member recommended several resources and made arrangements to send them. “The wonderful lady . . . helped set up a return call with one of [Focus on the Family’s] counselors,” Carrie explains. “Finally, she prayed a heartfelt, loving prayer for us that calmed my soul. I can’t describe the relief I felt after that phone conversation.

“Focus on the Family provided a service we never dreamed we would need.”

Carrie’s story is just one of thousands that play out every month in Focus on the Family’s Relationship Services Department. The staff member who spoke with Carrie is part of a dedicated team whose job title says it all: familyhelpspecialists.

Building relationships

When Focus on the Family’s radio broadcast launched in 1977, it quickly became apparent that there was a huge need for follow-up interaction with the audience. Listeners who heard a trusted, compassionate voice over the airwaves contacted the ministry with their own questions and prayer requests. Letters and phone calls began pouring in.

Over the years, various types of internet communication have supplemented the letters and phone calls. But the ministry has always desired to be more than just a radio program or words on a page or screen. Focus on the Family’s connection with our audience is a two-way street.

Mike Bossert, executive director of Relationship Services, says there’s a common characteristic among the department’s staff members. “They have pastoral hearts,” Mike explains. While most of the ministry’s family help specialists aren’t pastors, he says that they all “have a passion and compassion to care for those who are hurting and in need of a comforting encounter.”

The department name—Relation-ship Services—summarizes the mission. “We serve a relational God,” Mike says. “Our team wants others to know and understand the comfort provided by and through the Holy Spirit. So, our specialists work to build relationships with all who contact Focus—even if it’s just a one-time encounter.”

Handling it all

The ministry’s family help specialists constantly prepare for the wide range of questions that come their way. Any given phone call, email or other contact could be a simple request for information about the book featured on the broadcast or a desperate plea from someone whose life just shattered. Maybe it’s
a mom struggling with a toddler’s tantrums; a man reeling from a terminal diagnosis who needs prayer; a marriage rocked by infidelity; a young person feeling hopeless and wondering if there’s any reason to keep living. The list goes on and on. 

Of course, handling all of this isn’t easy; listening to others’ pain takes a toll on the human heart. That’s one reason why the ministry’s Counseling Department works closely with the family help specialists to develop healthy methods of processing difficult conversations. For example, a licensed counselor conducts a debriefing session for any staffer who interacts with someone contemplating suicide. Such callers are routed to counselors as quickly as possible, and proactive follow-up care is provided for the Focus employee. 

A heart for others

Each day—and each contact—is unique for family help specialists. But it’s easy to see why, from the very earliest days of Focus, the organization’s leadership has often said that Relationship Services is “the heart of the ministry.”

That servant’s heart shines brightly for families like Carrie’s. As she puts it: “While we are still struggling with the matter concerning our son, we’ve been so encouraged by the knowledge that Focus was available and willing to help us at a very dark time in our lives. We will always be grateful, and we pray that God will continue to bless everyone who works in your wonderful
ministry.”

Family Help Specialists

The Right Resources

I enjoy calls from young parents looking for resources—I love problem-
solving. I am always amazed that Focus has an article or broadcast for almost any topic, so finding just the right resource, praying with them, and equipping them with all we can offer feels to me like a job well done.

—Jenifer

True Encouragement

I wanted to work at Focus on the Family because I enjoy serving others, and I love, love, love praying for people! Recently a gentleman called and when I said my name he replied, “Natalie, you may not remember me, but I remember you. I just want to say thank you for praying for me a few months ago—you have no idea how much it helped me.” That call really encouraged me.

—Natalie

Genuine Concern

One special young lady found us when she searched the internet for counseling help for an unplanned pregnancy. She felt torn between the father of the baby (who wanted her to abort) and the reality that there was a life growing inside her. I was able to share about the love of Christ, and then looked up a pregnancy center in her city that she agreed to visit after speaking with one of our counselors. She said she felt like she called a caring place with people who were genuinely concerned about her and her baby’s well-being.

—Tami 

Not Just a Call Center

In addition to family help specialists, several other groups within Relationship Services provide critical support. A training team coaches new department employees, monitors key initiatives throughout the organization, refines and updates procedures, and works with other Focus on the Family departments on any contacts that require specialized handling. Switchboard operators answer incoming calls for staff, and several representatives make outbound calls of various types. The Digital Outreach Center offers knowledgeable, compassionate responses to those searching for answers on the web.

Some of the “unsung heroes” are the back-office mail team. Even with all the forms of digital communication these days, there’s still plenty of old-fashioned printed correspondence. In 2020, 245,268 pieces of “snail mail” were scanned into the system as electronic documents, which were then routed and answered—and that’s in addition to everything else the mail team does. 

—SJ

Connect With Us

If you want to speak with a family help specialist, call 800-A-FAMILY (232-6459) weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mountain time, or email [email protected].

© 2021 Focus on the Family. This article first appeared in the June/July 2021 issue of Focus on the Family magazine.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos, created to get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
About the Author

Read More About:

Family Help SpecialistsUncategorized

