Signs & Symptoms of an Eating Disorder

Are there signs/symptoms I would notice if my teenager or someone else I know is struggling with an eating disorder?

Parents, you may be wondering how you can notice if your child or teen is struggling with an eating disorder. If this is the case, here are some potential ways to tell whether your child is battling with this mental health struggle.

Early detection of an eating disorder may prevent a teenager from years of significant misery and disruption in his or her life. Take a moment and think about your teenager’s behavior and the following signs of a possible eating disorder:

Preoccupation with weight, food, calories and dieting

Discussing perfection or need for perfection consistently

Exercise is an excessive, rigid activity despite fatigue, illness, injury or weather

Constant complaints about being fat in spite of normal or thin appearance

Frequent comparison of body image/diet with others

Unnatural facial hair growth in girls due to malnutrition

Withdrawal from activities because of weight and shape concerns

Anxiety about being fat which does not diminish with weight loss

Evidence of self-induced vomiting

Messes and smells in the bathroom

Disappearing to the bathroom after meals

Swelling of the glands near the ear which creates a “chipmunk” appearance (caused by inflammation of the saliva glands)

Evidence (wrappers, coupons, advertisements, etc.) of the use of laxatives, diuretics, diet pills, enemas

Consumption of large amounts of food inconsistent with the person’s weight, or hoarding/stealing food

Alternating periods of restrictive dieting and overeating sometimes accompanied by dramatic weight gain or loss

Cessation or erratic menstrual cycles

Obsession with appearance as a definition of self which is often accompanied by perfectionist thinking

Fainting, lightheadedness or dizziness not explained by any other medical problem

Unusual redness and puffiness around the eyes caused by purging, binge eating and overeating

Poor dental hygiene, bad breath, dryness of the mouth area and cracked lips, caused by purging and dehydration

Abnormal sleeping patterns

Hyperactivity

Refusal to eat meals with family

Food rituals (such as eating food in rigid sequence, foods cannot touch each other, eating a very limited variety of foods, cutting food into small pieces, blotting foods with napkins to remove fat)

Final Thoughts on Signs & Symptoms of an Eating Disorder

These are some of the warning signs of anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder. Severe medical complications may accompany these diseases. Some of the complications are deadly. If you or your child is struggling with an eating disorder, reach out for professional help. There is hope and healing out there for you!