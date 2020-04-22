A Marriage Meditation: Disappointment

Today’s Devotion

Scripture Readings: 1 Peter 5:7, Philippians 2:13, Hebrews 4:16

“You know the honeymoon’s over when…”

Most spouses can fill in the blank with a funny story of the first time they realized they had married an imperfect person. For some couples, the story is about something mundane: the “right” way to fold laundry or load the dishwasher. Or the toothpaste. Do you squeeze from the middle or bottom of the tube? Most couples cope or compromise and then move on.

But what happens when a husband or wife can’t move on? When

they can’t see past their spouse’s flaws?

For some, disappointment comes from discovering a spouse has an addiction or is abusive, deceitful and dishonest. If this describes your spouse, find a trained, Christian counselor who can help you. You are worth helping!

Other couples, however, struggle with more day-to-day disappointments. A husband isn’t the spiritual leader in the home. A wife may be less encouraging than when you were dating. He or she doesn’t live up to expectations. The relationship is boring, predictable. You’d hoped for “more,” but it’s not happening. What should you do?

When marriage seems disappointing and difficult, remember these three things:

God cares about your marriage

God cares about you. He cares about your spouse. He invites you to bring your disappointments and frustrations to Him. First Peter 5:7 reminds us to cast our anxieties on Him, “because he cares for you.” God wants you to share your burdens with Him. You’re always welcome and can talk to Him any time.

God is at work in your marriage

Philippians 2:13 reminds us that “It is God who works in you both to will and to work for His good pleasure.” There is never a time when God is not actively involved in your marriage. When you experience disappointment, remind yourself that God is at work.

God gives grace to help your marriage

Grace makes the tough times bearable. God wants to extend His grace to help you through the rough spots in your marriage. “Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need” Hebrews 4:16. God never runs out of grace, and He’s always willing to lavish His grace on us.

Reconnect with your spouse

Maybe it’s been a while since you’ve sat down for a real heart-to-heart conversation. If so, here are ideas to help you and your spouse reconnect:

Go back to where you started . Talk about your dating relationship, your wedding, your honeymoon. Remind yourselves why you pursued the relationship.

. Talk about your dating relationship, your wedding, your honeymoon. Remind yourselves why you pursued the relationship. Relive some good experiences . Remember the fun you’ve had as a couple. Pull out old photos or postcards and share memories. Relive an adventure from when you were first dating.

. Remember the fun you’ve had as a couple. Pull out old photos or postcards and share memories. Relive an adventure from when you were first dating. Find common goals . Talk about your future. Make plans. Save up for a vacation.

. Talk about your future. Make plans. Save up for a vacation. Look for shared interests . Find an activity or hobby you both enjoy — or would both enjoy trying.

. Find an activity or hobby you both enjoy — or would both enjoy trying. Share your dreams with your spouse. What’s on your bucket list? Do you want to write a book? Build a cabin? Travel? Go back to school? Can your spouse help you achieve your dream?

Today’s Question

How can we reconnect as a couple?

