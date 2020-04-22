Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

We are here to help your family
during the COVID-19 Crisis

Go Now
We are here to help your family get through the COVID-19 Crisis
Go Now

A Marriage Meditation: Disappointment

By Bill Arbuckle
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
a man and woman talk over a cup of coffee
© fizkes/Adobe Stock
When your marriage isn't what you expected and you feel disappointed, how can you get back the spark?

Are you disappointed with your marriage? Today's Marriage Meditation includes helpful Scriptures and ideas to help you see your marriage through God's eyes and reconnect with your spouse.

Getting Started:

  • Watch the Marriage Meditation video
  • Read today's Marriage Meditation devotion
  • Share today's question with your spouse

Today's Video

 

Today’s Devotion

Scripture Readings: 1 Peter 5:7, Philippians 2:13, Hebrews 4:16

“You know the honeymoon’s over when…”

Most spouses can fill in the blank with a funny story of the first time they realized they had married an imperfect person. For some couples, the story is about something mundane: the “right” way to fold laundry or load the dishwasher. Or the toothpaste. Do you squeeze from the middle or bottom of the tube? Most couples cope or compromise and then move on.

But what happens when a husband or wife can’t move on? When
they can’t see past their spouse’s flaws?

For some, disappointment comes from discovering a spouse has an addiction or is abusive, deceitful and dishonest. If this describes your spouse, find a trained, Christian counselor who can help you. You are worth helping!

Other couples, however, struggle with more day-to-day disappointments. A husband isn’t the spiritual leader in the home. A wife may be less encouraging than when you were dating. He or she doesn’t live up to expectations. The relationship is boring, predictable. You’d hoped for “more,” but it’s not happening. What should you do?

When marriage seems disappointing and difficult, remember these three things:

God cares about your marriage

God cares about you. He cares about your spouse. He invites you to bring your disappointments and frustrations to Him. First Peter 5:7 reminds us to cast our anxieties on Him, “because he cares for you.” God wants you to share your burdens with Him. You’re always welcome and can talk to Him any time.

God is at work in your marriage

Philippians 2:13 reminds us that “It is God who works in you both to will and to work for His good pleasure.” There is never a time when God is not actively involved in your marriage. When you experience disappointment, remind yourself that God is at work.

God gives grace to help your marriage

Grace makes the tough times bearable. God wants to extend His grace to help you through the rough spots in your marriage. “Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need” Hebrews 4:16. God never runs out of grace, and He’s always willing to lavish His grace on us.

Reconnect with your spouse

Maybe it’s been a while since you’ve sat down for a real heart-to-heart conversation. If so, here are ideas to help you and your spouse reconnect:

  • Go back to where you started. Talk about your dating relationship, your wedding, your honeymoon. Remind yourselves why you pursued the relationship.
  • Relive some good experiences. Remember the fun you’ve had as a couple. Pull out old photos or postcards and share memories. Relive an adventure from when you were first dating.
  • Find common goals. Talk about your future. Make plans. Save up for a vacation.
  • Look for shared interests. Find an activity or hobby you both enjoy — or would both enjoy trying.
  • Share your dreams with your spouse. What’s on your bucket list? Do you want to write a book? Build a cabin? Travel? Go back to school? Can your spouse help you achieve your dream?

Today’s Question

How can we reconnect as a couple?

More Resources

  • Learn more about reconnecting as a couple by engaging in healthy “heart talk.”
  • Read the “heart talk” dating guide for married couples.

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

Do you cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Start the free five-part video course called, “Cherish Your Spouse”, and gain a deeper level of connection with your spouse.

Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

Do you cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Start the free five-part video course called, “Cherish Your Spouse”, and gain a deeper level of connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

Bill Arbuckle

Bill Arbuckle is a content producer for the Marriage team at Focus on the Family.

More by Bill Arbuckle

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Focus on the Family

Have you benefited from a Focus on the Family ministry or resource? Share your story today and help families thrive.

Tell Your Story
No Thanks