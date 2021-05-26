Marriages and families are in trouble after the challenges of last year.
If it's not too much to ask, would you help equip these families with the resources they need to put Jesus at the center of their home?
Yes, I will help struggling families!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Focus on the Family
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Coping With Your Spouse’s Annoying Habit

  • By Ashley Durand
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Young couple arguing on a couch about annoying habits
© fizkes/Adobe Stock
After being married for a while, your spouse’s patterns can turn from cute quirks to annoying habits. Figuring out how to cope so that you don’t become highly critical of your spouse is important.

Pickles sloshed onto the floor as my husband started to put the jar back in the fridge. “Why wasn’t this container closed?” he asked. I shrugged my shoulders. “Sorry, I forgot,” I replied.

One of my strange habits — that I never realized was odd before marriage — is leaving lids open after using them. My reasoning behind that is that I may want to have seconds, so leaving the lid unscrewed saves time.

But that logic doesn’t exactly connect with my husband, who’s cleaned up his share of messes after grabbing containers with loose lids. While he would never say he was annoyed, I know it drives him nuts.

And vice versa for me, when he sets empty cereal boxes on the floor next to the trash can instead of breaking them down and placing them inside.

We all have our little quirks. And after being married for a while, some of our spouse’s patterns are no longer cute quirks but rather annoying habits.

For you, it may be how your spouse organizes the dishwasher, where they clip their toenails, how they drive or their lack of table manners. Whatever it is, figuring out how to cope so that you don’t become highly critical of your spouse is important.

Vocalize your feelings in a respectful way

If you never tell your spouse how you feel, they’ll likely keep repeating the same thing until you resent them, and they’ll have no idea why. But when you tell your spouse that you’re bothered, make sure to say it in a kind way.

As Dr. Gail Saltz on the “Today” show blog suggests,

Sometimes you don’t say what exactly annoys you, and the other person just finds you grumpy and critical. So be specific: “I think you are fab, but when I hear you biting your nails it grates on me. I know it’s a hard habit to stop, but could you try?

Ephesians 4:15 says, “Rather, speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in every way into him who is the head, into Christ” (emphasis added).

How you share your feelings matters.

Don’t nag or demand

Proverbs 27:15 says, “a continual dripping on a rainy day and a quarrelsome wife are alike.”

A constant “drip, drip, drip” or nagging does not build up a home but rather damages it. Instead of relentlessly telling your spouse what to do (or not do), be patient. Remember that change takes time. Give grace. Wait awhile before mentioning the topic again.

There are plenty of human habits that Jesus isn’t fond of. But despite all our mistakes, He laid down His life so that we could live. With that perspective, we should be willing to go a little further to love our spouse when their annoying habits irritate us.

Remember the big picture

Keep minor things in the minor leagues. For example, where he clips his nails won’t alter the big picture.

Daphne de Marneffe from Parents says,

Obviously, turning every irritating behavior into a target for improvement is a losing proposition, since no one wants to live in an atmosphere of constant criticism. In some couples I’ve seen, such nit-picking has led one partner to ask the other, “Do you even like me?” Consider which bothersome behaviors end up truly compromising feelings of trust or closeness in your relationship. Those are the ones that merit your focus.

Also, look at the annoying habit in light of eternity. One of my professors once said, “In marriage, you shouldn’t die on every hill, only the hill closest to the cross.”

Does not having the dishwasher organized the way you want truly matter years down the road? When you get to heaven, will Jesus say, “Whew, I’m so glad you finally convinced her to place the short bowls on the top rack.”? No, He’ll care more about the way you loved her and communicated well than about your getting your way.

I’ve realized that in the end, if an empty cereal box is next to the trash can instead of inside it, life goes on.

Learn to value your differences

Your and your spouse’s differences can make you stronger together. A husband who’s naturally messy doesn’t have to view his wife’s organization as a wedge coming between them. Instead, he can learn from her and grow. He can try it her way.

Likewise, a husband’s desire to budget doesn’t have to ruin the fun of his wife’s shopping whims. Instead, it can help her better understand how much she can spend and still have leftover for other things. His budgeting skills can help her improve instead of annoying her if she allows them to.

Let each one teach the other; but let each attitude temper the other’s. The thing which you do not know by nature is not valueless. Be willing to learn it. And the thing which you do naturally know, but which your spouse does not, is not the only good in the world, proving him a nincompoop for ignorance. Take patient time to reveal it to him. Be glad that your marriage has two eyes instead of one, and let both of you see through both of them. With two eyes wide open, the marriage can see depth. It gains perspective.

— Walter Wangerin Jr., As for Me and My House

Ultimately, you can’t control if your spouse gets on your nerves, but you can choose how you respond. Your attitude about your spouse’s annoying habits can make all the difference in the outcome. Be humble, kind and willing to change. Value the qualities that make you different and respect your spouse’s perspective. Most of all, think about how Jesus will view your manner. What will He say when you reach eternity?

© 2021 Ashley Durand. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos, created to get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Sign up Here!

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Dealing with DifferencesMarital CommunicationMarriageMarriage SuccessStrengthening Your Marriage

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin