Do you feel like there’s something missing in your marriage? Obviously, there are many different things that might be causing this feeling. But one common and under-discussed hole marriages tend to face is the loss of friendship. If you can relearn how to be your spouse’s best friend, you might get your missing piece back.

I Married My Best Friend

Two days after our wedding in Chicago, Les and I were nestled into a cottage on the Oregon Coast. We had nothing on our itinerary for the next five days except plans to enjoy the beach and each other, rain or shine.

Our first unexpected adventure occurred the day after we arrived. I was commenting on how the sun was trying to poke its way out of some clouds, when Les realized the keys were locked inside the rental car.

So, we walked two or three miles to find a pay phone and made arrangements for the locksmith to pick us up. Sitting on a curb, we waited. Saying nothing. Les was fiddling with a stick he’d picked up on our walk. Several minutes had passed, and neither of us said a word. It was an easy stillness. We were comfortable and content.

It was there and then that the thought hit me: I had married my best friend. This man loved me deeply, just as I loved him. I’m not talking about mere romance or passion, but an abiding love that embraces deep affection and friendship. Our love was grounded in companionship. We were allies. Comrades. Partners.

The Research Backs Up Friendship in Marriage

World-renowned marriage researcher John Gottman, of the University of Washington, told us: “Happy marriages are based on a deep friendship.” We tend to agree.

Strangely, not much has been written on the topic. You’ll find countless volumes on romance, intimacy and passion in marriage, but not much on the simple practice of being good friends as husband and wife. It seems friendship, in the minds of many, is secondary to romance.

But get this: Research from the Gallup Organization indicates that a couple’s friendship could account for 70 percent of overall marital satisfaction. In fact, the emotional intimacy that a married couple shares is said to be five times more important than their physical intimacy. So it stands to reason that couples can ignite their love life by boosting the quality of their friendship.

Good friends are hard to find. And when found — particularly in marriage — we sometimes take them for granted. Here are 4 ways to keep from doing that:

1. Look Through Your Partner’s Eyes

Scott and Britney came to us for a marriage tune up. They weren’t in crisis, but they knew their marriage was suffering from a bit of neglect. What was once a fun and playful friendship had devolved into a working partnership that centered on raising three kids while trying to make ends meet. They needed to bring friendship back into their marriage.

While counseling this couple, we led them through an exercise designed to help them empathize with one another. We had them each imagine what life would be like as the other person. They started at the beginning and walked through as many details of their daily routine as possible. We had them write about their thoughts and feelings and then read it to each other.

After facilitating this exercise, we knew that little more needed to be said. It’s always an eye-opener for couples. Why? Because immersing yourself in your partner’s world, temporarily seeing life as he or she sees it, alters your own perspective.

One month later, Scott and Britney bounded into our office. They had re-established their friendship and couldn’t wait to tell us about the preceding four weeks. What had happened? For starters, Scott had gotten his guitar out of the attic. He’d forgotten how much he and Britney used to love singing together. And Britney bought Scott a vintage T-shirt. He used to collect them, and Britney remembered exactly what he liked. They discovered that a little boost of empathy could reignite their friendship.