Save Marriages!

You can rescue a couple from the brink of divorce and restore a family! Double your gift for struggling couples and expand efforts like Hope Restored® marriage intensives!

DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Choose the amount you would like to give.

$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Make 2X the Impact

Save Marriages!

You can rescue a couple from the brink of divorce and restore a family. Double your gift for struggling couples and expand efforts like Hope Restored® marriage intensives.

DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Choose the amount you'd like to give.

$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

The Truth About Your Spouse

  • By Laurel Robinson
Share:
photo of two wedding rings standing in the rain with industrial lighting. Know the truth about your spouse.
Whether you are searching, dating, engaged, or newly married, there are some truths you need to know about your future or current spouse.

Your spouse may be exactly who you think they are, or there may be more to them than you ever realized. Either way, there are three truths about your future or current spouse that you need to know in order to maintain a successful marriage.

While these may not be news to you, it is important that these truths seep into your heart and mind. That way, when your spouse inevitably disappoints you or falls short in some way, you are able to stand firm in your marriage. Hold onto these truths as an anchor to reality and your love for your spouse will be more true.

The Closer You Are with Your Spouse, the More the Truth Comes Out

This month marks three years of marriage for me. I now know much more about my husband than I thought I could when we first met. We have settled into comfortable patterns of communicating. I know which buttons to push if I want to start a fight. I know how to encourage him, and a word or touch from him can change the course of my day.

Part of me looks forward to, say, our 30th anniversary, when we will have been through much more together and can reflect on lessons learned, challenges overcome, children raised. When we can offer our experiences to couples starting out together.

For now, I offer three points to consider about marriage. Whether you are searching, dating, engaged, or newly married, here is some truth about your spouse (current or future).

1. Your Spouse Is Merely Human

In Song of Solomon, we see two starry-eyed lovers, thinking: No love is like ours; no one understands the depths of our love for one another. I remember that feeling. I was blissfully confident that any trial which dared to cross the path of my fiancé and me would be obliterated by our good sense, good communication, and earnest devotion to one another. Such positive energy carried us far. But sometimes you need more.

Your beloved is only human. Sooner or later, you’ll have to allow him or her that much. Being human means that your spouse will get sick, possibly at a time least convenient for you. He or she will honestly forget things, even things that you personally felt were too important to forget. You will need to forgive – even when it is not a matter of sin, but merely inconvenience or bad timing.

The Truth Is, You and Your Spouse have Different Perspectives

One of my first marital disappointments came from my expectation that we would retire together each night. As it turned out, my husband liked to work on his computer well after my bedtime. If he were to go to bed “early” with me, he would miss out on a productive, creative part of his day. If I tried to stay up “late” with him, I found it impossible to get up for work the next morning.

At first I felt this as a loss. I had to surrender my expectation of sharing those dozing-off moments, and focus on our waking hours together. More importantly, I had to recognize that my spouse’s sleep patterns were not “wrong,” just different from mine.

I asked another couple, also married three years, what advice they would give to the engaged. They said, “learn how to fight!” You will disagree, but you can do so in a way that preserves love and respect.

According to smartmarriages.com, researchers who have studied married couples over many years found that all couples have the same number of disagreements, over the same issues – finances, children, sex, housework, in-laws and time – but the factor that distinguishes successful couples is how they fight.

Surrendering certain expectations and offering grace in light of differences go a long way in keeping love and respect alive.

2. Your Spouse Is a Sinner (And So Are You)

The truth is, you and your spouse are both sinners. Everyone is a sinner. But some people don’t offend our sensibilities as readily as others.

When you date and marry someone, his or her sinful nature is not the first thing on your mind. You think of all the good qualities about your beloved. You even put your hope in the idea that those good qualities will do you good, make you better, and solve some of your problems.

As you grow in intimacy or simply share in the mundane, you will encounter the evil that lurks in the human heart.

One friend remarked that being married to the man of her dreams opened her eyes to how sinful her own heart was. If she couldn’t love this great guy unconditionally, selflessly, could she love anyone? A fundamental reality in life is that we are all sinful; we cannot love perfectly in our own strength.

Reconnected

Hear real-life stories and examples from authors Greg and Erin Smalley of how busyness, routine and exhaustion almost doomed their marriage. Learn to recognize how gentle neglect and silent routines are the "little foxes" and how you and your spouse can catch them before drifting apart.
Get Your Copy

You have Opportunities for Grace and Growth in Marriage

This leads us to the glorious truth of Christ’s atoning death, which is the only redemption acceptable to a righteous God. He took our sin, and in return He offers His righteousness. When God gives you His Spirit, love becomes possible. It’s very good news. This side of heaven, we are still prone to sin. But in marriage, we have the opportunity to minister grace to one another in the deepest ways and to receive grace.

Another truth about your spouse, observed by older married Christian women, is that God allowed their husbands to “fail” them in order to graciously prevent them from idolizing their husbands.

This is true for men, as well. A husband may look to his wife for validation or emotional support, but he sometimes gets selfishness or silence instead. In this case, he may actually come closer to God, who is the real source of strength and purpose.

Each time your spouse falls short, it can be your blessed reminder that God is the only perfect Lover. When God “fills your cup,” you will be closer to your spouse, able to love without demands or prerequisites.

3. You and Your Spouse Are One Flesh

Genesis 2:24 says: “for this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and they will become one flesh.” There are ways in which the “one flesh” reality is a mystery, and I would do no justice to it if I tried to put it into words.

This is something that occurs when you first come together, and it only deepens with time. It’s part of why I look forward to my 30th wedding anniversary. It’s about subordinating all other relationships, even your parents, and making their needs and wishes secondary to your spouse’s. (Of course, you must obey Scripture above your spouse if they happen to contradict.)

Pursuing True Unity with Your Spouse Is Your Responsibility

At our wedding, Matthew 19:6 was pronounced, where Christ says: “So they are no longer two, but one. Therefore what God has joined together, let man not separate.”

Recently that verse echoed in my head, followed by the phrase: “This means you!”

I had always envisioned some stranger trying to interrupt marriages, but separation tends to happen more subtly. It could even start with me. Satan would love to entice me to blame my spouse for any and all conflict, to wish away the foundation we have built together, and to harden my heart against the beautiful intimacy that God has ordained.

No matter how I feel on a given day, it is essential to remember that God has made my spouse and I one flesh – a Truth bigger than us – and to open myself to the wonderful work He can do in our lives.

In his book Devotions for a Sacred Marriage, Gary Thomas wrote,

“People who flit from relationships to relationship as their infatuations lead them aren’t really happy; they’re desperate – and they’ll never find what they’re looking for as they allow their desperation to bury potential life partners. There is no perfect “soul mate.” … There will be only sinner after sinner after sinner. But when you learn to accept and love one particular sinner over several decades, you can slowly build an alliance and intimacy that nothing else can match.”

Copyright © 2005, 2023 Laurel Robinson. All rights reserved. International copyright secured. Used by permission.

Scripture quotations are from the ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®), copyright © 2001 by Crossway, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. Used by permission. All rights reserved. May not copy or download more than 500 consecutive verses of the ESV Bible or more than one half of any book of the ESV Bible.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

Connecting with Your SpouseFirst Years of MarriageMarriageMarriage Prep

You May Also Like

Montage of photos of 8 happy couples laughing, having fun, and acting silly
Connecting with Your Spouse

10 Simple Ideas for a Happier Marriage

Having a happier marriage may be easier than you think. You can do little things to add joy to your union. Here are inspiring stories written by couples on how they made their marriage happier.

May 13, 2019
First Years of Marriage

6 Things About Marriage I Wish I’d Known Sooner

Ladies, do you find yourself being snarky to your husband way too often? I’ve done that and worse. If I could go back and sit down with my newly married self, here’s what I would tell her.

September 11, 2018
Couple going on a Christmas date, both wearing Santa hats, and the man passing the woman a red wrapped present
Connecting with Your Spouse

A Christmas Date

This date idea will give you the opportunity to invest as a couple in the well-being of someone else. You’ll likely experience a deeper marital bond and sense of intimacy through serving together.

November 22, 2016
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin