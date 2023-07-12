Save Marriages!

God’s Amazing Design for Sex

  • By Greg Smalley
Share:
Photo of married couple cuddling by the fire. God's amazing design for sex gives them joy and freedom in their sex lives.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that sex is an integral part of the marriage relationship. God designed sex that way!

For a husband and wife, the sexual act is the focal point, the symbol, and the physical expression of the leaving, the cleaving, and the becoming one flesh (Genesis 2:24) that define the very essence of marriage. To put it another way, sex is like the glue that uniquely bonds a husband and wife together. It places their relationship in a category apart from any other human relationship.

That’s probably why the Bible is full of sex! I’m not talking about the frequent references to concubines, prostitutes, polygamy, and other symbols of our sexual brokenness. Rather, I’m referring to the fact that the Bible often equates the sexual relationship itself with the bond between Christ and the Church. The spiritual reality of this bond is something we often take for granted.

But think about it. A high regard for the “marriage bed” (Hebrews 13:4) must be central to the Christian faith. This is because the Bible consistently uses it as an image of God’s relationship with His people. For a few powerful examples of this, see the Song of Solomon, the book of Hosea, Ezekiel 16, Ephesians 5:22-33, and Revelation 21:2.

A theological understanding of God’s design for sex would be incomplete, however, without considering how God designed your body. Even in the physiological differences and compatibilities between men and women, we can see the hand of the Creator at work.

How God Designed Men for Sex

Men, when it comes to sex, your primary mission is to woo, pursue, and initiate. This may sound old-fashioned or even sexist, but trust me — God designed you this way. In fact, the word “erection” links to the Latin term erigere, which means “to guide” or “to direct.”

Relationally, this means you should always be thinking about how you can “woo” your wife. It’s not reasonable or realistic to expect her to give herself to you sexually if you haven’t taken time to pursue her heart first. When it comes to sex, keep this thought at the front of your mind: “Win her heart; win her body” — in that order!

Not surprisingly, we find allusions to this in Scripture as well. Hosea 2:16 reads, “But now I am going to woo her. I will bring her out to the desert and I will speak to her heart” (CJB). Many translations use the term “allure” in place of “woo.” This suggests that the male is charged with investing time and energy in enticing his wife. This is the antithesis of the “Take off your clothes and let’s get to it!” approach. Again, we see the relationship between God and Israel depicted as that of a husband dealing softly and tenderly with his wife.

Holistic Consideration

Now, I’m not suggesting that it’s inappropriate for wives to initiate sex. In God’s design for sex, it’s healthy for both marriage partners to take an active role in initiating from time to time. This will vary according to circumstances and each spouse’s mood, feelings and desires.

The act of initiating sex is closely tied to how husbands love and connect with their wives in other ways. This is so important! You can’t expect your wife to be interested in sex. At least, not until you can first show your interest in her — body, mind and soul.

How God Designed Women for Sex

Wives, what about you? We’ve established the man’s role is generally that of initiator. So, you are primarily designed as the receiver — responding to what is offered. This means that you need to prepare physically, mentally, and emotionally to receive sexually.

Even with all of the challenges of carpools, career, and household duties facing you, it’s important that you take care of yourself and save time for sex. This is easier said than done, I realize. However, the chances of sex being fulfilling and mutually satisfying will be greater if you take care of yourself. If you are ready to receive when your husband initiates.

Connecting Sexually

For both husbands and wives, as you journey through the seasons of life together it’s important that neither partner regard sex as a “chore” or an “obligation.” God did not design sex as a duty you need to fulfill. Instead, seek to embrace it as a delightful “dance.” In this dance, each spouse puts the other’s needs and interests ahead of his or her own and explores ways of giving sexually to the other.

In order for that to happen, though, you need to overcome another obstacle that many couples face. Simply talk about your sexual relationship and communicate openly and honestly about your disappointments, expectations, and desires.

For more information, check out this video where Dr. Michael Sytsma and Shaunti Feldhahn discuss the differences men and women have in sex drive and initiation preferences:

© 2017, 2023 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Scripture quotations are from the ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®), copyright © 2001 by Crossway, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. Used by permission. All rights reserved. May not copy or download more than 500 consecutive verses of the ESV Bible or more than one half of any book of the ESV Bible.

