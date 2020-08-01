Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Intimate Details: Rebuilding Trust After Your Spouse Shares Personal Information

By Greg Smalley
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
upset married couple
© JackF/Adobe Stock
What could be the impact of sharing intimate details about your spouse without their blessing? And what can you do about it after it happens?

Imagine your spouse disclosing intimate details about you or your marriage to friends, family or even strangers. For example, Kanye West unexpectedly announced that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, considered aborting their first child when Kim was pregnant. He later apologized for “going public with something that was a private matter.”

Sharing the most intimate details of your life with your spouse is full of risk. They know your mistakes, fears, failures, hopes and dreams. To reach the most profound levels of connection, you have to open up and reveal who you really are, but exposing your deepest longings and secrets requires vulnerability. After seeing the real you, will your spouse still cherish, protect, and unconditionally love and accept you? Trusting that your spouse will stay committed to you — even after knowing the ugly and embarrassing things about you — helps build a secure marriage.

This is why it’s so painful when your spouse violates that sacred trust and shares personal information about you or your marriage.

What could be the impact of sharing such intimate secrets without your spouse’s blessing?

  • Your spouse might feel disrespected or violated.
  • Communication is damaged. One spouse stops talking about personal things, so there’s no risk of their spouse violating their vulnerability. This keeps couples from “knowing and being known” at a deep level, which is so crucial for intimate connection.
  • The trust between spouses is damaged.
  • People who hear the information you’ve shared might easily turn against your spouse.

Rebuilding trust: for the spouse who shared intimate details

Take full responsibility and acknowledge the lapse in judgment.

Understand your motives. Ask yourself, What was my purpose in sharing this information? Perhaps you were trying to empathize with someone’s painful story by revealing details about your spouse or marriage, a way of saying, “You’re not alone.” Was it an impulsive lapse of judgment?

It might have been a way of expressing that your marriage is hurting, and you wanted someone to validate your painful situation.

Maybe you’re attracted to the person you shared personal information with and you enjoyed sharing intimate details of your life and marriage with him or her.

Perhaps you just wanted someone to affirm your pain or were seeking honest feedback.

Whatever your motives were, ask yourself, Would this be better shared with a counselor or in marriage therapy?

Consider your spouse’s perspective — how you’ve hurt your spouse. Don’t defend yourself (“You never told me that I couldn’t share this information.”) or minimize the pain (“It’s not that big of a deal; that person will forget what I said in a few days.”). Instead ask “How did this make you feel?” Focus on your spouse’s painful emotions and not on your embarrassment or mistake. Connect with his or her pain by listening and doing your best to understand.

Seek forgiveness.

Memorize and pray Psalm 141:3: “Set a guard, O Lord, over my mouth keep watch over the door of my lips!”

Rebuilding trust takes time and a commitment to becoming trustworthy. Keep what your spouse shares confidential. Don’t talk about their situation with others — even as a prayer request. Live by the creed, “It’s not my story to tell.”

Rebuilding trust: for the spouse whose trust was violated

Give your spouse the benefit of the doubt for sharing personal information. There’s a good chance that they don’t even know you’ve been hurt. Maybe your spouse is prone to “over-sharing” and didn’t understand that the information was off-limits, or they were disclosing intimate details as a way of empathizing or connecting with someone who was hurting.

Forgive your spouse.

Talk about boundaries. Discuss which topics are off-limits when talking with other people. The list should probably include things like what happens in your bedroom, conflict you’ve experienced together, marital struggles, dark seasons, childhood abuse, mental health challenges and past mistakes. Clearly understanding the boundaries around these sensitive subjects is critical.

Tell your spouse when you don’t want something shared with others. You could say, “This is for your ears only. Please don’t share what I just told you with anyone.”

Other articles on building trust

Building Trust
Restoring Trust in Marriage

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

dr greg smalley vp of marriage
Greg Smalley

Dr. Greg Smalley serves as the vice president of Marriage at Focus on the Family. In this role, he develops and oversees initiatives that prepare individuals for marriage, strengthen and nurture existing marriages and help couples in marital crises. Prior to joining Focus, Smalley worked for the Center for Relationship Enrichment at John Brown University and as president of the …

More by Greg Smalley

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

Fill out the form below, and we will email you a reminder.

Fill out the form below, and we will email you a reminder.