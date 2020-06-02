Yes, DOUBLE MY GIFT to help families!

Marriage Meditation: Love Bears All Things

By Heather Drabinsky
Close up of husband hugging wife showing that love bears all things
© Chanintorn.v / Adobe Stock
Love bears all things — it helps carry burdens even through hardship, believes the best even after shortcomings and rejoices in truth even following failure.

GETTING STARTED

  • Watch today’s Marriage Meditation video.
  • Read today’s Marriage Meditation devotion.
  • Share today’s question with your spouse.

TODAY’S VIDEO

TODAY’S DEVOTION

Scripture Reading: “[Love] does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” — 1 Corinthians 13:6-7

Meditation:

To bear something means to help carry, suffer with or endure. First Corinthians 13:7 states, “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”

To love your spouse is to help carry their burdens through life and endure with them through their shortcomings. When they’re struggling, whether emotionally, mentally or physically, love means staying beside them through the pain and looking hopefully toward the future.

Assuming the worst in your spouse can be easy sometimes. If they fail to complete a project they said they’d do or forgot about an important event, disappointment can surface. Rude presumptions that aren’t true can arise. But you can demonstrate that love bears all things by believing the best of your spouse. Cheer them on. When they fall short, pray for them and then try to continue encouraging them.

Scripture’s definition of love in 1 Corinthians 13:6 says that love “does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth.” If your spouse messes up or upsets you, what’s the first way you’d normally respond? Most likely, the last thing you’d feel like doing is to remind yourself of the truth of their intrinsic value. But in moments of frustration, love would mean remembering that they’re not a failure or a disappointment, but a child of God.

Love bears all things — it helps carry burdens even through hardship, believes the best even after shortcomings and rejoices in truth even following failure.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, teach me how to love my spouse the way You do. Help me to endure through the valleys of marriage and bear all things for the sake of Your love to shine through.

To receive Marriage Meditation videos and devotionals for couples, text “MARRIAGE” to 72000.

TODAY’S QUESTION

How can I help carry the burdens of life with you and believe the best in you?

MORE RESOURCES

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

Do you cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Start the free five-part video course called, “Cherish Your Spouse”, and gain a deeper level of connection with your spouse.

Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

About the Author

Heather Drabinsky

Heather Drabinsky is a Content Producer in the Marriage department at Focus on the Family.

More by Heather Drabinsky

