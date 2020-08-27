$1.2 Million Matching Opportunity

Help for Abusive Relationships – Archive

By Heather Drabinsky
Woman covering her face in protection from harmful relationship
© natalialeb/Adobe Stock
No one should feel unsafe. If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, here are some resources to help you take steps toward safety and freedom.

A path to safety

Are you or is someone you know stuck in a harmful relationship? Here are some resources to help you gain wisdom and direction for stepping toward freedom.

How to Know If You’re in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship

Emotional abuse has been proven to be one of the most damaging types of abuse long term. Three types of emotional abuse can easily be disguised: gaslighting, retaliation and projection. Learn about the common types to become aware if you’re in an emotionally abusive relationship.

Setting Boundaries to Create Safety: Healing an Emotionally Abusive Relationship

If emotional abuse is present in your relationship, setting boundaries is crucial. If you think your safety’s at stake, learn the steps to effectively set boundaries in harmful relationships.

How to Help Someone in an Abusive Relationship

You may want to know how to support someone you love who’s in an abusive relationship. Here are several ways that can enable you to be there for them.

Additional resources

Codependency: What Is It?

Signs of Emotional Abuse

Marriage Q&A: My Spouse Is Verbally and Emotionally Abusive

Marriage Q&A: My Husband Is Physically Abusive

Play it SAFE: Dealing With Domestic Violence tips sheet

Resources: Healing From Emotional, Verbal, Physical, & Spiritual Abuse

Broadcast: Dealing With Abuse in Marriage

Broadcast: Finding Hope in the Midst of Domestic Violence – Part 1

Broadcast: Finding Hope in the Midst of Domestic Violence – Part 2

Broadcast: Allowing God to Heal My Messy Marriage – Part 1

Broadcast: Allowing God to Heal My Messy Marriage – Part 2

National Domestic Violence Hotline

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

