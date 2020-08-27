Help for Abusive Relationships – Archive

A path to safety

Are you or is someone you know stuck in a harmful relationship? Here are some resources to help you gain wisdom and direction for stepping toward freedom.

Emotional abuse has been proven to be one of the most damaging types of abuse long term. Three types of emotional abuse can easily be disguised: gaslighting, retaliation and projection. Learn about the common types to become aware if you’re in an emotionally abusive relationship.

If emotional abuse is present in your relationship, setting boundaries is crucial. If you think your safety’s at stake, learn the steps to effectively set boundaries in harmful relationships.

You may want to know how to support someone you love who’s in an abusive relationship. Here are several ways that can enable you to be there for them.

