Married … With Household Chores

Maybe there’s a better way?

Working together makes a difference. Sharing household chores can become a new way to connect as a couple. Whether it’s doing basic house cleaning duties like washing dishes or folding laundry, you can use the time to talk, catch up with each other or spend time in each other’s company. And, research confirms that couples who share chores report higher levels of marital and sexual satisfaction.

Sharing workloads and working side by side with your spouse tells them they are not alone. When you willingly step up and shoulder your responsibilities, you show your spouse you are committed to your marriage relationship and that your spouse matters.

Scripture … and socks?

While the Bible doesn’t give guidelines on household chores such as vacuuming the living room or folding T-shirts, it tells us we should serve each other in love (Galatians 5:13). While we often think of loving and serving as Hallmark moments or heroic exploits, the truth is that love is best expressed by showing up day after day and doing the little things that strengthen our marriage over time. And yes, those little things often include washing dishes, folding laundry, sweeping, vacuuming and making dinner.

Where should you start?

Don’t wait to be asked. Look around. What needs to be done? Can you put those dirty clothes in the washing machine? (Don’t mix colors and whites.) Or can you take five minutes and load the dishwasher? The little things may not be noticed right away, but they will add up. And they will make a difference. So, no more adding an hour to your commute time, spending a week in jail or giving up sex to avoid household chores. Jump in and start serving your spouse in love.