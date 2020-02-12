Should You Be Giving up Sex for Lent — Or Any Other Time?

What would you do to get closer to God — not to “earn” salvation, but to have a stronger relationship with Him? Would you commit to reading your Bible more? Pray more? Spend more time memorizing Scripture and meditating on it? And what would you give up to be able to do any of those things? Maybe quit watching your favorite TV show for this season? Spend less time on your phone checking social media? How about giving up sex for Lent? And would that help or hurt your relationship with God or with your spouse?

Few things bond a married couple like a healthy sex life. Physical intimacy is sacred and should be reserved for marriage. And while there’s a verse in Scripture that talks about “depriving one another … for a limited time,” most healthy, happy couples wouldn’t even consider giving up sex for Lent — or any other reason. But at a time of year when people are choosing spiritual discipline over physical preferences, it’s worth asking if there is any benefit — spiritual or otherwise — in giving up sex for Lent.

First things first: Sex is a sensitive subject, and the frequency of sex or lack of sex in marriage is a painful, difficult subject for many people. It’s personal, complicated and highly emotional. One spouse may be dealing with baggage from previous relationships. In other cases, the thought of intimacy may cause fear or trigger bad memories for those who have suffered sexual abuse or assault. Others deal with physical conditions that can’t be corrected — but many can, and should, be treated. If you or your spouse fall into any of these categories, this article is not for you and is certainly not intended to add to your hurt.