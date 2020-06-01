Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

We are here to help your family
during the COVID-19 Crisis

Go Now
We are here to help your family get through the COVID-19 Crisis
Go Now

Resources for Parents

From early childhood to college years, Focus on the Family is pleased to share our most popular parenting resources with you!

7 Ways Your Child Can Connect With God

Ideas for Reaching Out to the Seniors in Your Community

After School Talking Prompts

Exploring Big Questions About God

Ideas for Your Child’s Growth Plan

Available One-on-One Time

Back-to-School Checklist

Back-to-School tool kit

Bedtime Board Game

Beyond the Mask

Bible Detectives

Standing Up Against Bullying

Life Skills Checklist

Avoiding the Chore Wars

College Guide

A Faith That Sticks

Homework Chart

Internet Safety Contract

Around The World In 60 Days

Family Convenant for God-honoring Media Choices

On-The-Go Devotions

Parent-Teen Negotiations

Planting Seeds of Biblical Truth

The Way They Learn – Early Childhood

Morning Routine

The Way They Learn – Student Profile

Valuing Life From The Start

Goals For Your Teens

Fearfully and Wonderfully Made

Fearfully and Wonderfully Made

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Focus on the Family

Have you benefited from a Focus on the Family ministry or resource? Share your story today and help families thrive.

Tell Your Story
No Thanks