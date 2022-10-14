Encouraging Words for Adoptive Parents

In December of 2020, I became an adoptive parent. I did not have much exposure to adoption before adopting myself, but I did know that I loved my little girl and was more than ready to promise forever to her. The journey has not been perfect, but I have realized a lot of the difficulties can turn into points of encouragement if I look at it from the right perspective. Shifting the point of view on adoption relationships to biological family and our child’s adoption story can turn difficult topics into encouraging ones.

Adoptive parents can be encouraged today that your child’s adoption mirrors your own adoption story into God’s family. God chooses adoption as a way to explain the supernatural process of salvation. Ephesians 1:5 says, “He predestined us for adoption to himself as sons through Jesus Christ, according to the purpose of his will.” If you aren’t adopted yourself, there are many aspects of your child’s adoption that you will not be able to relate to. However, you can relate to being pursued, loved and cared for by someone who did not have to do so.

God uses adoption not as a negative experience in scripture, but as a positive. Moses is saved by being adopted by Pharaoh’s daughter. Samuel goes to live with Eli and becomes a great servant of God. Mordecai steps up to raise his cousin who then saves an entire nation. Even Joseph adopts the son of God as his own son. Again and again, the Bible shows that adoption can be a positive thing and ultimately uses that example to illustrate the finality and power of salvation.