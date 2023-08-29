Focus on the Family
Family Focus Newsletter | September 2023

  • By Focus on the Family
Thank you for Investing in Students through Bring Your Bible to School Day!

Bring your Bible to School Day is coming! On October 5, students across the country will celebrate their faith and religious freedoms by bringing their Bibles to school and sharing the Good News.

This nationwide, student-led movement encourages others with the hope we have in Christ. They are empowered to impact their culture with two simple steps — bringing their Bibles to school and sharing what God’s Word means to them.

The support of friends like you launched this important effort with the first ever Bring Your Bible to School Day in 2014. Since then, you’ve helped embolden hundreds of thousands of students of all ages with a bold faith.

Last year alone, more than 877,000 students participated at 50,000 schools across the country. In addition, over 5,000 churches got involved.

Here are just a few examples of the impact you make:

“I LOVE that Bring Your Bible to School Day gives my kids an opportunity to stand up for their faith and share it openly in a setting that is perceived as ‘off limits.’” -Jaimee, parent

“It’s important to spread the Gospel to the whole world, like Jesus commanded, and bringing my Bible to school is such an easy way to do that.” -Joshua, student

Through the Bring Your Bible to School Day movement, you also make possible efforts like monthly Live It challenges, practical ways families can shine the light of Christ. Thank you for equipping students to boldly live out their faith!

Tony Evans, bestselling author of Kingdom Man and Kingdom Woman, offers parents a resource to help raise their kids with a Kingdom perspective. Raising Kingdom Kids shares practical how-to advice on providing spiritual training and instruction from Scripture. Get your free copy for your ministry support of any amount today. Just mark your request on the response card and return it with your ministry gift in the envelope provided.

Equip Students to Celebrate Faith in Christ

You can help children celebrate their faith by joining the Bring Your Bible to School movement with your gift today.

Your support will help parents equip students to celebrate and live out their faith through efforts like the Bring Your Bible to School Day program. You’ll empower families to be living, breathing examples of God’s love and grace through events like Bring Your Bible to School Day, our broadcasts and other ministry programs and resources.

Jim’s Heart

Greetings from Focus on the Family! As we welcome another fall season and families everywhere begin to dive headfirst into a new school year with all of its activities and demands, I pray this letter finds you and your loved ones happy, healthy, and enjoying God’s many good gifts.

Children, of course, are among God’s greatest gifts to us — and here at Focus we count it a privilege to partner with parents like you to raise children who love the Lord and strive to honor Him in every aspect of their lives. More than ever we need young people in today’s world who are sold-out ambassadors for Jesus Christ.

It was in this spirit that, in 2014, friends like you helped launch an initiative known as Bring Your Bible to School Day, an observance that takes place on the first Thursday of every October. Bring Your Bible to School Day give parents like you a way to stand against the ongoing erosion of religious liberty here in America — and particularly the hostility to any expression of faith within public schools. In light of that growing problem here in America, you help give kids an exciting opportunity to reclaim their First Amendment rights while simultaneously opening doors for them to share their faith with classmates, teachers, and administrators.

By unapologetically expressing their dearly held faith and exercising their constitutional rights in a respectful, civil way, kids across the nation show all of us how to engage the culture boldly yet lovingly. We need more of that these days!

It’s been remarkable to see this venture grow over the years. Last year’s Bring Your Bible to School Day observance drew more than 877,000 students, representing 50,000 schools across the U.S. and involving over 5,000 churches. For every Bible that entered schools and classrooms from coast to coast, consider how many people were witnesses to the kind of non-combative, unapologetic discussions that were prompted by the hundreds of thousands of kids who were brave enough to stand up and be counted.

What’s even more impressive is that this is a student-led initiative — in other words, adults are not coordinating this event or ensuring that kids take part. Instead, it is the students themselves who are making the decision to participate and rallying their peers to get involved, too.

I hope you’re as encouraged as I am to know that the Lord is raising up a generation of young Christ followers who are not ashamed to testify to their faith in such a public way — and amidst such a hostile culture.

If you would like more information about Bring Your Bible to School Day so that you can pass it along to the young people within your sphere of influence, you may visit www.FocusOnTheFamily.com/Bring-Your-Bible/. At this webpage you’ll also find information about our “Live It Challenges,” which offer practical ways to live out your faith and deepen your relationship with the Lord. You’ll also find a wealth of other information and resources, such as quizzes and activities, promotional materials, conversation guides, an overview of students’ rights, and helpful suggestions for churches who’d like to empower and equip the youth in their respective congregations.

This year Bring Your Bible to School Day is scheduled for October 5, and we’re praying that even more students will participate this year! I hope you’ll help us spread the word.

Empowering students through efforts like the Bring Your Bible to School Day program and other resources is so critical. That’s why I ask you to prayerfully consider giving today. Because we are a nonprofit organization, your generosity makes all the difference. With your gift today you’ll empower children and families to be living, breathing examples of God’s love and grace through Bring Your Bible to School Day, broadcasts, parenting podcasts, and other resources.

Thank you in advance for all you do to equip Christian children and teens who want to “shine as lights in the world” (Philippians 2:15). We’re excited to see how God will work through you on October 5! May the Lord continue to richly bless you and your loved ones, and may His love, mercy, and truth be reflected in your life.

God bless you!

Jim Daly

President

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
About the Author

Read More About:

Focus Family Newsletter

