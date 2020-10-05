You can still help us meet our $4 million goal to rescue babies!

Spiritual Reminder: Enough Light for Each Step

By Ken Windebank
What causes you to feel weary? Perhaps it’s the overall struggles of this past year. Is it a personal economic pinch as the nation struggles to recover from COVID-19? A lost job or a lost business? Lost relationships? Grief?

After 26 years of working at Focus on the Family, I’ve heard repeatedly that we serve at the pleasure of the Lord. The resources He gives us are what we need in order to accomplish the work He has for us in that season. This truth has always resonated with me. Yet at times, the shortfall between our budget and our donations causes weariness to creep into my heart. 

Discouraged

But God got my attention through one of Ray Vander Laan’s devotional insights. Ray gave me this spiritual reminder when he shared how the Bible compares life to a walk. 

God desires that we walk on the path of righteousness. After reading Psalm 119:105, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path,” Ray held up a first-century lamp. He explained that this lamp would have given a person walking at night enough light for little more than the next step. Then he noted the psalmist wasn’t asking God to light his path for many miles down the road. He trusted God to give him just enough light for the next step. 

A good spiritual reminder

These words were what I needed. In all areas of our lives, no matter where you are or the struggles you’re facing, run to God for His provision for today. Don’t worry about next week or next month. 

There will always be ups and downs along the way (everyone and every ministry face this). But no matter what we experience today, our job is to plan and prepare as best we can, remain faithful in carrying out our calling each day and trust that God will reveal the light we need—one step at a time.

©2020 Focus on the Family. This spiritual reminder first appeared as “Enough Light for Each Step” in the October/November 2020 issue of Focus on the Family magazine. Used by permission. All rights reserved. 

