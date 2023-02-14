The Gospel: A Message of Hope for All

Who is God? Who am I? Why am I here? Where am I going? What am I to believe about myself and the world around me? Since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans are asking these questions. Research shows that 57% of Americans are asking “How can I find more meaning and purpose in my life?” (Lifeway Research, 2021). The answer to this question is found in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The Good News of Jesus Christ is recorded in the Holy Bible; shared between friends, family, and strangers; and seen in Broadway performances and theatres around the world. John Bolin, creator of The Thorn, has shared the story of Jesus Christ in this beautiful stage show since 1996. Through the efforts of John and countless others, the stage show production has impacted the lives of tens of thousands of people over the years by answering the question “what is the gospel?” The historical account of God and man is told in 4 events.

– the Creation, the Fall, the Redemption, and the Restoration.