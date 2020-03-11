4-animals-personality-test

During my doctoral program, I studied many different tests that were created to help people see their strengths. However, I quickly discovered that while most were very helpful, almost all of them were extremely complicated to take, and even the results were hard to under­stand! For example, one popular personality tool uses 364 questions to assess a person’s strengths and weaknesses — and you have to be certified to explain what your answers to those questions mean!

So I decided to create a tool that was accurate and easy to read and that someone could take in just three to five minutes. The goal of the assess­ment was to give people a picture of their unique, God-given strengths.

If you look at the survey we’re asking you to take (at the end of this article), you’ll see it has only four boxes — an L box, an O box, a G box and a B box. And in each box, there are only 14 words or short phrases, and then below those words, there is one phrase.

For example, if you’ll look at the L box, you’ll see a list of words beginning with “Takes charge.” Underneath that list of words, you’ll see the statement in italics, “Let’s do it now!”

To complete this survey (not a test but a tool to help you see your strengths), all you need to do is think about how you naturally react when you’re at home with your fiancé or spouse. (Feel free to take this instrument later on to determine who you are when you’re at work. Many of us tend to be one personality type when we’re at home and someone very different when we’re at work.)

For now, however, focus on identifying your strengths at home, with your fiancé or spouse. Read through all four boxes (the L, O, G and B boxes) and count every word and phrase in each box that describes who you are as a person.

For example, start with the L box. Read and count every word or phrase in the list that sounds like you. If you are “assertive” when you’re at home, count it. If you tend to “take charge,” then you’d count that phrase. Be sure count the statement at the bottom of the L box — “Let’s do it now!” — if it describes you as well.

That means there are 14 words or phrases and one statement in each box you could choose to count — or 15 possible responses in each box. Feel free to count all the words or phrases in a box if all of them describe you. In some of the boxes, you might count only a few words, or even none. Just be sure to count every word and phrase that gives you an internal head nod that says, Yep! That’s me all right!

After you’ve gone through each box counting every word and phrase that describes you, then do what it says at the bottom of each box, and “double the number counted.”

For example, let’s say in the L box you counted seven words and the statement “Let’s do it now!” So that’s eight total circles in the L box. Doubling the number circled would mean that your total score for the L box would be 16 (8 x 2 = 16).

What do you do with that number?

See the Strengths Assessment Chart below the four boxes? You’ll notice that on the graph, there is an L line, an O line, a G line, and a B line. And over on the left, you’ll see the numbers 0–30. Just take your total score from your L box (in the example above, 16 was the total score), and put a dot on L line just above the 15. (Note: Some of you might end up with a tie for the highest score, which is common.)

Now double the number counted in the O, G and B boxes as well.

The last thing to do is connect the dots! That will give you a graph. That’s it! Now you have a picture of your unique, God- given strengths!